Supplyshark's New Platform for Commercial Buyers/Sellers is Proving to Be a Go-to Site for Networking and Sharing Best Practices

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Supplyshark launched its platform earlier this year to connect commercial sellers and buyers, one of the first companies to take notice was PDME, an industrial and office supply company based in Texas. The company now relies on the site as an important conduit to buyers for its disinfectant products, which have been in high demand throughout the pandemic. Yet, it also frequents the site as a go-to for networking and sharing best practices.

Megan Johnston, co-founder of Supplyshark, said that the relationship developed with PDME is another example of why her company stands out. "We launched the company to provide a solution to the supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19. Yet it has become that and more," she explained. "It's a place where long-term relationships are built, where buyers and sellers from particular industries can share ideas, and where American goods and services are showcased."

PDME counts on the site for new buyer opportunities as a distributor of the EPA-certified Pure Hard Surface Disinfectant which has a 30-second contact kill time against human coronavirus in high-touch public areas when used as directed. The company has also played an important role in offering input to Supplyshark on how to maximize the site's features for the benefit of the community that uses it. Johnston said that the camaraderie has been particularly meaningful to her as PDME is a certified minority-owned business and she is a female partner in an industry that can skew male. She and her partners are experts from the supply side of the distribution sector who wanted to provide a reliable place for suppliers to find the right buyers for their short- or long-term needs.

In addition to PDME and other suppliers offering PPE, cleaning supplies, and medical equipment, Supplyshark also caters to the Agriculture and Farming; Building and Industrial Supplies; Financing, Funding and Insurance; Materials and Inventory; Machinery, Equipment and Transport; Rental and Leasing; Computer Services; and other industries.

Supplyshark is a subscription-based service and does not facilitate payments or pricing between suppliers and buyers. Buyers browse product and service listings and contact suppliers directly. A project clipboard lets users set up projects, find products or services, determine quantities, store supplier information, and manage the associated budget. The Supplyshark Opportunity Board lets buyers post what they are looking for and suppliers can respond. The site's Forum gives users a place to interact with others in their industry to seek support with fulfilling orders and get and give advice.

Supplyshark is currently offering a free 90-day subscription to encourage more suppliers to join its marketplace. To receive the free subscription, enter promo code: 90DaysFree. For more information about Supplyshark, go to Supplyshark.com.

