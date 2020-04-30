Support Children's Home Society By Joining #GivingTuesdayNow Global Day of Giving

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) responds to meet the needs of children and families in North Carolina each and every day, but particularly at times when the need is greatest. Today our children and families need your help more than ever, and #GivingTuesdayNow gives you the opportunity to do so.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled December 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

Children's Home Society works diligently to help parents create a safe, positive setting for children to grow and thrive, and to preserve families so that children do not enter the foster care system. However, when it does become necessary to remove children from their families, CHS is there to help provide them with a healthy family setting through foster care, and reunification or adoption.

In addition, we provide a broad spectrum of programs including post adoption services, parenting education, family preservation, male responsibility and teen pregnancy prevention, and youth-led support and advocacy for youth in foster care.

Your support through #GivingTuesdayNow could have the following impact:

$120 - can help a child through the adjustment period with a new family through trauma responsive therapy.

- can help a child through the adjustment period with a new family through trauma responsive therapy. $50 - can help deliver parenting education to a struggling parent.

- can help deliver parenting education to a struggling parent. $25 - can provide a family taking in a child in foster care with a few immediate essentials like diapers and formula.

- can provide a family taking in a child in foster care with a few immediate essentials like diapers and formula. $10 - a recurring monthly gift can cover the costs of training and licensing foster families.

We also know some of our CHS families need extra help right now. And, that is why we have created the CHS Family Relief Fund. 25% of all gifts made via chsnc.org/Give will be directed to provide help for our CHS families who are suffering COVID-19 related economic hardships.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It's a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

For more information on Children's Home Society response to COVID-19 please email: [email protected]. To learn more about providing financial support, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, or volunteering please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Last year Children's Home Society served more than 24,000 North Carolina children and families in our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. This included providing a safe haven for more than 1,000 children with foster care families, giving 214 children a permanent family to call their own through adoption, and providing educational services to more than 17,000 teens, parents, and professionals. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

SOURCE Children's Home Society of NC

