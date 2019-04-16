Support for Any and Every Cloud in Mendix Spring '19 Release

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MENDIX WORLD -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced as part of its Spring '19 Release , the fullest and most complete support for any and every enterprise cloud strategy. Mendix-built apps can now be seamlessly deployed across the widest range of cloud environments with zero compromise in user experience, application speed, or flexibility. A central Mendix portal ensures visibility for a unified experience, regardless of cloud deployment. Enhanced public, private, and hybrid cloud support, coupled with powerful Kubernetes container orchestration, enhanced governance, and two new complementary industry firsts, Mendix App Factory and Mendix Digital Execution Practice (DEP), allow Mendix to establish a new gold standard for low-code's capabilities at building powerful, robust, and mission-critical applications for the enterprise at unparalleled speed.

"Digital technology has arrived at a critical inflection point. The explosion of automation, abstraction, AI, enablement, and open standards has freed developers to customize software's underlying components, whether in the cloud, through IoT, or incredibly new powerful platform services," said Johan den Haan, CTO at Mendix. "Mendix Spring '19 Release supports the broadest set of cloud and container orchestration capabilities required for building a modern, next-generation enterprise application landscape."

First Low-Code Platform to Support Every Enterprise Cloud Strategy; Mendix Cloud Dedicated

Mendix is upending the low-code development community by offering seamless deployment of low-code applications across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Enterprises that require flexible, multi-cloud solutions for different line-of-business requirements, existing contractual reasons, compliance requirements, or specific integrations now have robust new options for low-code application delivery.

Enterprises have long trusted Mendix Cloud as a fully-managed, low-touch deployment destination for Mendix applications. With Mendix Spring '19 Release, enterprises can now access those benefits in their own virtual private cloud, operated by Mendix Cloud Dedicated, leveraging their existing Amazon Web Services account.

For more customized deployments, Mendix's close integration with Kubernetes allows for deployment to a wide range of clouds: public, virtual private, and on-premises. Customers will now be able to easily deploy to — and have visibility into application use and performance for — any public cloud environment including Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM (Private) Cloud, RedHat OpenShift, SAP Cloud Platform, among others.

App Factory Systematizes Scaling up Low-Code App Development

"Mendix's industry-first and only App Factory and Digital Execution Practice empowers organizations with an operational blueprint to rapidly and successfully scale their software development by leveraging Mendix's expertise developed over 13 years," said Arjo van Oosten, senior director of digital transformation at Mendix.

The methodology behind App Factory and Digital Execution Practice is tailored to enable customers by coaching them through the process of team selection, skill building, and 1:1 mentoring, with the goal of creating a production line mindset for low-code application development. Beginning with buy-in from an internal customer stakeholder, the Mendix App Factory starts with a review of projects, people, processes, and software platforms, measured against desired outputs and timeframe. The resulting "factory line" is a small, foundational team that works with Mendix mentors to achieve operational excellence and quality control that can be replicated by additional App Factory teams. This ultimately creates a predictable outflow of applications — scaling up to tens, hundreds, even thousands per year— all built with Mendix's low-code platform.

The Mendix Digital Execution Practice comprises more than 200 expert global change consultants to support enterprise organizations in any phase of low-code adoption.

"These enhancements to the Mendix platform underscore our commitment to democratizing application development," said den Haan. "Uniquely valuable tools that smooth the path for enterprise-wide collaboration not only solve the current IT talent shortage, but empower organizations to reap the benefits of our new 'Go Make It' movement, which will drive and enhance digitalization strategies and business innovation within every enterprise."

Mendix Spring '19 Release

Mendix Spring '19 Release is a major update to the company's pioneering low-code platform, ramping up the platform's power and capabilities, enabling enterprises to catalyze their digital innovation agendas and advance their initiatives to bring the digital and physical worlds together. With this release, Mendix is launching a new and powerful "maker movement" to drive the digital future — dramatically expanding the universe of application "makers," furthering the platform's leadership in supporting enterprise-scale applications, and leveraging smart technology, in both the creation of applications and their capabilities.

For more information about Mendix's support for any and every enterprise cloud strategy, please visit https://www.mendix.com/cloud-native-and-multi-cloud-deployment/ .

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability .

Connect with Mendix

Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in no-code/low-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix no-code/low-code platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

Press Inquiries

Katie McGovern

Senior Account Manager, SHIFT Communications

mendix@shiftcomm.com

(617) 779-1867

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director, Global Communications

Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com

(415) 518-7870

SOURCE Mendix

Related Links

http://www.mendix.com

