Support Wounded Warriors on Giving Tuesday

"I want people to do their best and persevere," Braden said. "When it comes to veterans, we are all appreciative, but we wanted to take action." Inspired by two coaches who are veterans, this group of students is taking a stand for warriors. The students raise money by selling T-shirts during games.

On Tuesday, Nov. 27, people across the nation come together to support their favorite charitable causes on "International Day of Giving." This annual event takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and has amplified year-end fundraising efforts for nonprofits and charitable causes since 2012.

From lemonade stands to golf tournaments to online birthday fundraisers, people are finding ways to show their support for our nation's warriors. Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is thankful for the support warriors receive through generous donors who find ways to give to injured veterans.

"It is humbling to see people of every age and background honor and empower wounded veterans by giving. These people inspire us all to do more," said Gary Corless, WWP warrior support. "Warriors never pay a penny for our programs and services because they've paid their dues on the battlefield. That is possible because of the generosity of those special people who recognize it's our turn to give back to those who have given so much."

WWP's free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care change lives.

You can show your support for warriors by donating directly to WWP at https://wwp.news/GiveBack. You can also help by raising awareness among your friends, family, and colleagues, using the hashtag #givingtuesday on social media.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

