Support Your Local Pizza Place During #TheGreatAmericanPizzaParty

The Great American Pizza Party, supported by family-favorite pizza joints like Marco's Pizza and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, is an extension of The Great American Takeout. Los Angeles advertising agency High Wide & Handsome, supported by a coalition of restaurants nationwide, developed The Great American Takeout to help restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant industry, which employs more than 15 million Americans, now relies on delivery and takeout orders to survive.

As a tribute to the pizza arcades of yesteryear, The Great American Takeout and Rich Products are giving away a full-size arcade machine (loaded with 60 games) to one participant in The Great American Pizza Party.

To enter for a chance to win:

Order pizza on Friday, 4/17

Post a picture of your pizza pie with one slice removed along with the hashtags #TheGreatAmericanPizzaParty and #Sweeps

Follow @thegreatamericantakeout if participating on Instagram, or @TheGATakeout if entering on Twitter

Additionally, Rich Products will donate $5 to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF.US), up to $25,000 total, for every social media post tagged with #TheGreatAmericanPizzaParty on April 17th. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation created RERF.US to support U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and to provide aid to restaurant employees nationwide.

"We were so energized by #TheGreatAmericanTakeout initiative that we started brainstorming creative ways to offer additional support," said Kevin Spratt, senior vice president, Foodservice Division, Rich Products. "Since pizza is such an important part of our business and a beloved takeout tradition, evolving the campaign into #TheGreatAmericanPizzaParty was a natural fit. It's an uncertain time for all of us, but especially our valued foodservice operators who need our help. In this case, help means ordering pizza on Friday night for you and your family. Now, that's something we can all get behind."

For more information about The Great American Pizza Party, visit www.thegreatamericantakeout.com.

SOURCE Rich Products Corporation