Supporters Joined Planned Parenthood of New York City to Stop The Bans on Abortion

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of New York City patients, providers, and activists, along with elected leaders and advocates, showed up and spoke out against abortion bans aimed at stripping people of their human rights and individual autonomy. Nearly 1,000 supporters of reproductive freedom packed Foley Square on Tuesday, May 21st, in solidarity with activists in all 50 states, as a part of a national STOP THE BANS day of action.

"Missouri, Alabama and Georgia just passed some of the most egregious and degrading abortion bans since Roe v. Wade. This isn't a coincidence — this is an attempt to ban abortion outright. This is not just an attack on the people in those states, this is an attack on everyone who might or can get pregnant, including transgender men and gender nonconforming people," said Laura McQuade, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City. "These politicians are not lawmakers, they are law-breakers. They are trying to dismantle a law that has protected reproductive health for nearly five decades."

"Having an abortion is not a decision made flippantly or selfishly," said Clara Williams, a Planned Parenthood of NYC patient. "What kind of rights or equity can we have in a world where those in power tell us we are not the authority on our own experience? That we don't know ourselves well enough to know what is best for us? That we do not deserve the right to control our own destinies? Everybody loves someone who's had an abortion."

"It is my number one priority to keep my patients safe and honor the trust they give me," said Dr. Ila Dayananda, Planned Parenthood of NYC Chief Medical Officer. "It is my duty to give patients evidence-based medical information so they can make meaningful, informed decisions. The fact that under these laws, a physician could receive jail time for simply providing a medical service that their patient needs is horrific."

This rash of extreme abortion bans sweeping the country is not what Americans want. Support for abortion access is at a record high -- more than 70% of Americans do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned . This day of action sent a loud and clear message to politicians: Banning abortion is dangerous, deeply unpopular, and people will not stand for it.

Planned Parenthood NYC partnered with New York City leaders and community advocates including City Leaders: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, NYC Council Member Helen Rosenthal

Supporters: Attorney Gloria Allred, Activist and Playwright Eve Ensler, RHA Votes Co-Founder Garin Marschall

Community Partners: National Institute for Reproductive Health, New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), New York Immigration Coalition, National Organization for Women-NYC, Girls for Gender Equity, Lady Parts Justice League, Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF), Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), NYC for Abortion Rights, New York Abortion Access Fund, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rude Mechanical Orchestra

Affiliates: Planned Parenthood Nassau County Action, Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Action Fund, Planned Parenthood Mid-Hudson Valley Action

Since 1916, Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC) has been an advocate for and provider of sexual and reproductive health services and education for New Yorkers. Providing more than 100,000 patient visits annually, PPNYC's health care centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island offer sexual and reproductive health services, including gynecological care, birth control, cancer screening, pregnancy testing, abortion, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, HIV prevention, testing and counseling, transgender hormone therapy and vasectomy. Through a threefold mission of clinical services, education, and advocacy, PPNYC brings better health and more fulfilling lives to each new generation of New Yorkers. As a voice for reproductive freedom, PPNYC supports legislation and policies to ensure that all New Yorkers will have access to the full range of reproductive health care services and information.

