Supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital can receive American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles for every donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer quickly approaching, travelers who need extra incentive to book a trip need to look no further than this opportunity to receive a bonus for simply supporting a great cause. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® supporters can now take advantage of Fly for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a brand new campaign that rewards travelers with American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles in exchange for donations. Thanks to generous donors – families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Here's how to participate: Current and new AAdvantage members simply visit stjude.org/aadvantage to enter their AAdvantage program number and offer a one-time donation to St. Jude in exchange for 10 bonus miles for every $1 donated. American Airlines has donated three million AAdvantage bonus miles and the campaign will continue until all of the miles are gone.

Since 2006, American Airlines has provided airline miles to support St. Jude while creating annual awareness for the mission in their hub markets and encouraging employees to volunteer at St. Jude events throughout the country and close to home.

For more information, visit stjude.org/aadvantage or call 1-800-805-5856. New AAdvantage customers can sign up for a membership here.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

