Supportful Debuts to Provide Meaningful, Practical Support for Life's Difficult Hardships

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching just in time for giving season, Supportful is a new, free online platform that builds on the crowdfunding model to offer a suite of tools that make giving and receiving support easier and more impactful; especially for family members and loved ones experiencing hardships.

Supportful focuses on the ever-changing, practical needs of people and families in difficult situations. In addition to general fundraising, users can give and receive donations to specific bills and expenses, utilize the gift and supply registry feature to identify items that are most useful, as well as find help with critical tasks or everyday errands. The platform allows users to share updates, receive notifications and communicate with other supporters in one easy-to-use, personalized Care Page.

In the past twelve months, approximately 43.5 million caregivers provided unpaid care to an adult or a child, with millennials making up 25 percent of that group. With this staggering number, the need for easy-to-share, streamlined means of giving and receiving support is more necessary than ever.

Supportful was founded by Nicholas Emerson Mazzone, who lost his father to a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Father's Day, only three months after diagnosis. During that time, Nicholas juggled the numerous responsibilities and emotions that come with being a caregiver. He realized that his family needed help and that people wanted to support them, but there was nothing in the market that offered the opportunity for their friends and family to channel their generosity into meaningful support. From this realization, Supportful was born, and in 2018 the brand launched in partnership with co-founder Jordana Yellin.

"Tragedies don't discriminate, nor do they consider convenience when they crash into people's lives. More than a tool that people can lean on for help in difficult times, Supportful is committed to spearheading a movement that builds a compassionate and caring community and improves the quality of lives of people when time becomes a most precious commodity," said Nicholas Emerson Mazzone, Founder & CEO of Supportful. "Losing my own father to cancer in 2016, I know first-hand how far practical support, however big or small, goes when dealing with a personal tragedy."

Whether seeking support for yourself, a loved one, a cause you're passionate about, your community or even a complete stranger, Supportful offers the most practical and efficient way to create meaningful action by creating Care Pages and much more. To create or donate to a Care Page, visit Supportful.com .

The company was created in 2018 by Nicholas Emerson Mazzone, in honor of his father, Gene, who lost his battle with cancer in 2016.

