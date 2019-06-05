Supporting Cat Adoption and Saving the World One Litter Box at a Time, ökocat™ Kicks Off 2ⁿᵈ Annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program

FERNDALE, Wash., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat, an eco-friendly brand of cat litter based in Ferndale, Washington, announced the launch of its second annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program beginning today, June 5 in honor of World Environment Day.

With the goal of supporting cat adoption and saving the world one litter box at a time, ökocat is asking eco-conscious pet parents across the country to submit a vote for their favorite eco-friendly city. Near the end of summer, four animal shelters in eco-friendly cities across the United Sates will receive a donation of over 1,000 pounds of its all-natural litter. Selected shelters will also be able to provide all cat adopters with a free box of ökocat litter through the end of 2019.

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the only brand in the U.S. producing a natural cat litter that is both 100% compostable and made from reclaimed fallen timber and unused lumber materials — with all suppliers compliant with the Forest Stewardship Council.

"Our annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program gives us the opportunity encourage cat adoption, while also allowing us to educate cat owners about how they can make sustainable choices when it comes to the products they purchase and use daily in their homes," said Leslie Ellis, Communications Manager at ökocat. "Our litter delivers 7-day odor control, it's free of harmful chemicals, additives and synthetic scents and it's not harmful to the environment, unlike clay litter, which still accounts for the 2.4 million tons of cat litter that ends up in landfills each year."

The voting period is open from June 5 through August 6, 2019. Participants can submit their vote on ökocat's website for their favorite eco-friendly city. In return, all voters will receive a coupon for $3 off any box of ökocat natural litter and they will be entered to win a 12-month supply (12 boxes) and several 1-month (1 box) giveaways that will be announced on the ökocat Facebook page each week. In addition to voting for their favorite eco-friendly city, there are multiple other ways to enter the giveaways, including a fun cat photo contest, "secret codes" shared via email and by popular cat influencers, learning about the benefits of natural litter vs. clay litter and more.

As a result of votes submitted in 2018, ökocat donated more than 3,000 pounds of litter to cat shelters in Portland, Denver, San Francisco — the three eco-friendly cities that received the most votes. To kick off the program, an adoption event was hosted at PAWS near Seattle where 22 cats were adopted and a donation of over 1,000 pounds of litter was made by ökocat.

Donations of litter were made to the following shelters in 2018:

For more information about ökocat by Healthy Pet, and its unwavering commitment to cat health and care and corporate excellence through sustainability, please visit www.healthy-pet.com/okocat.



About ökocat

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter. All litter blends are made from reclaimed, sustainable wood and paper without any harmful chemicals or added scents. ökocat offers the brilliance of German engineering and the power of natural fiber to deliver litters with incredible odor control, amazing absorption, a subtle natural scent and are all naturally lightweight. No compromises needed when going green. For more information, please visit www.healthypet.com/okocat or connect with us on Facebook or Instagram.





About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet is a leader in the pet category offering products that are better for our pets, and our Earth. Healthy Pet® utilizes natural materials, such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free of harmful chemicals and other pollutants and has been doing it proudly for over 30 years. As a premier member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet supports natural pet product solutions which help to create a more eco-friendly environment and mutually beneficial relationship between pets and their families. Healthy Pet brands include category leaders in small animal bedding; carefresh® and Critter Care® as well as the rapidly rising natural cat litter brand, ökocat®.

