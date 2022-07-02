SUPPORTING LOCAL VETERANS THIS JULY 4th, CALVERT CITY'S CC METALS & ALLOYS GIVES BACK ON A DAY FOR PATRIOTISM & CELEBRATION

CCMA Leaders Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "July 4th is about celebrating and giving back. What better way to commemorate Independence Day than to provide support to local veterans in our community who risked their lives for our country?"

EVENT & CHECK FOR LOCAL VETS JUST THE LATEST IN LOCAL PHILANTHROPY AND COMMUNITY SERVICE THAT'S REACHED WELL INTO SIX FIGURES OVER THE PAST YEAR

CALVERT CITY, Ky., July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced a donation to the Kentucky Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1084 and sponsored a dinner for local veterans in celebration of Independence Day Weekend.