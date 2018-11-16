Supporting Our Heroes During the Holiday Season

ANNVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the holiday season, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds Pennsylvanians that this is a great time to give to programs that support the commonwealth's veterans, active military and their families.

"As the holiday season is upon us, it is important to remember that we live free and can celebrate as we wish because of the service and sacrifice made by the men and women in Pennsylvania who wore our nation's uniform," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "Generous Pennsylvanians can take a more active role in supporting their fellow citizens that sacrificed so much by contributing to any of these four key programs administered by the DMVA."

The four tax-deductible programs administered by the DMVA are:

Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP): The MFRAP provides financial assistance, in the form of grants, to eligible Pennsylvania service members and their eligible family members who have an immediate financial need based on circumstances beyond their control. This program is made possible by generous donations from taxpayers who designate all or part of their Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax refund to support Pennsylvania military personnel and their families, and by those who donate online, or privately by mail.

Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF): The VTF issues grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs to help veterans in need of shelter and necessities of living. The VTF also issues temporary assistance grants to individual veterans that have qualifying financial needs. The grants are funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily make a donation when applying for or renewing their driver's license or photo identification card and renewing a motor vehicle registration, from proceeds generated by the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans license plate, and through private donations by mail.

Residents' Welfare Funds: Resident' Welfare Funds at the DMVA's six veterans homes help to keep the residents active and healthy by providing activities, trips and entertainment. Donations are made online or through private donations by mail. The six Pennsylvania veterans homes and their locations are: Delaware Valley Veterans' Home (Philadelphia), Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center (Scranton), Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home (Hollidaysburg), Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home (Erie), Southeastern Veterans' Center (Spring City), and Southwestern Veterans' Center (Pittsburgh).

Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial Trust Fund: Located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, and maintained by the DMVA, the Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial is the first in the commonwealth to honor veterans of all eras from the Revolutionary War forward and it is the largest veterans memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. Donations are accepted online or by mail to help fund the maintenance and repair of the memorial.

When an online donation is made, donors may choose to enter honoree information and a plaque in their honor will be displayed on the Virtual Donor Wall. Online plaques will show that donations have been made: 'in honor of,' 'in memory of,' or 'on behalf of' someone.

To make a donation online or by mail for any of these four tax-deductible programs, or to learn more about each one, go to www.donate.dmva.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, DMVA, 717-861-2178

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

