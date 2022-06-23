Supporting Small Businesses: CIT Vows to Not Raise Fees During These Uncertain Times

The Industry-Leading Tax Professional Software Only Costs $15 Per Accepted Tax Return Without All the Extra Junk Fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that independent tax professionals have been placed at a disadvantage in an already saturated industry as both renewal licensing fees and transaction fees continue to be increased by most professional tax software companies every year. This makes it even more difficult for tax professionals to balance the cost of doing business and remaining profitable during these uncertain times. However, Community Income Tax (CIT), is on a mission to support small businesses and help ERO's lower their cost of doing business, one return at a time.

Community Income Tax (CIT) is an industry-leading tax software and bank product suite designed to help independent tax preparers not only survive in the current societal landscape but thrive. CIT is committed to remaining the industry's only free bank product (RT) provider in the industry, including all businesses and states at no additional cost, mobile application and remote signatures, and no cost licensing.

Unlike competitors who charge north of $75 per accepted return due to bank fees, software fees and transaction fees, CIT is committed to keeping its widely successful model the same and guarantees its low rate of only $15 per accepted return to effectively drive down the cost of doing business in the tax industry.

Hands down the lowest cost software in the industry, CIT is proven to help individual tax preparers save more per tax season than its counterparts. Due to this revolutionary business model, CIT helps ERO's earn more referrals from delighted customers, and an increase in repeat business.

"Absolutely the most effective way for a small tax prep entity to compete and survive against the big shops and software providers.. Their client support employees are the best and they deliver on the service when it is required." – Client Testimonial

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping small businesses thrive, Community Income Tax's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Community Income Tax (CIT), please visit: https://www.joincit.com/

YouTube

About Community Income Tax (CIT)

Community Income Tax (CIT) is a national software company providing independent tax preparers with a superior pricing model to make a positive difference in the future of the tax industry. Founded in 2011 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, CIT seeks to bridge the gap between opportunity and affordability for tax professionals. CIT's business model provides independent preparers the resources and tools they need to lower their costs, empowering them to compete with larger organizations. While every other software is raising its prices and service bureaus are squeezing for every last penny, CIT has never raised its fees once and is committed to helping each and every client build their small business with ease.

Press Contact

Omar Kandah

904-900-3099

https://www.joincit.com/

SOURCE Community Income Tax (CIT)