SupportLogic Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Joe Andrews as CMO

Andrews brings senior marketing leadership experience from B2B companies at different growth stages, ranging from initial launch to large-scale, public companies. He has covered a variety of market segments and technologies including business applications, billing and payments, AI, healthcare and cloud infrastructure.

"Joe will play a critical role at SupportLogic and joins us at an important growth stage. We've established a strong early product-market fit with innovative companies who are investing in customer experience initiatives and improving their support functions," said Krishna Raj Raja, SupportLogic Founder and CEO. "Joe's track record of helping companies build new disruptive categories and drive sustainable growth will help take us to new levels."

Andrews most recently built the go-to-market team as Vice President, Marketing at healthcare payments technology provider OODA Health . Previously he served as Vice President, Product and Solution Marketing at InsideView , an AI-based marketing intelligence provider, and held several marketing leadership roles at Zuora , where he helped to evangelize the 'subscription economy' and drive growth for its subscription billing and payments platform. Andrews earlier held marketing, product and operations roles at VMware and Intuit .

"SupportLogic is at a great stage for me to join," said Joe Andrews, Chief Marketing Officer, SupportLogic. "Our customers see us as an important partner to help them evolve from delivering reactive to proactive service and support experiences. We're ready to inspire and educate the market on how to transform CX to optimize relationships and revenue."

In the subscription economy, healthy customer relationships are vital for sustained revenue growth. SupportLogic helps businesses to grow and protect their revenue by deeply connecting to the real voice of their customers using NLP to extract, analyze and act on continuous customer sentiment signals. This enables companies to preemptively identify and resolve issues before they need to be escalated, which improves customer satisfaction and retention while increasing the efficiency of their support functions and customer lifetime value.

In 2020 SupportLogic launched out of stealth mode, announced its Series A funding , and expanded its leadership team , including the appointments of Suresh Ravoor as Chief Product Officer, Engineering and Product, Omid Razavi, Chief Customer Officer, and Preetham Gopalaswamy, VP of Product Management.

Blog: CX Transformation: Why I Joined SupportLogic , by Joe Andrews

