SupportLogic Expands Leadership Team With Appointments of Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Engineering

John Kelly has led successful, high-growth sales teams as a Chief Revenue Officer at both scale-up SaaS businesses and large global enterprises. Over the past decade, he has held Chief Revenue Officer roles at Hired , InsideView , and Findly , and prior was the Chief Operating Officer at Baynote. Previously, he was a senior executive leader at Oracle and SAP, personally leading multi billion-dollar global sales, customer support and operations teams.

Sreeni Iyer is an engineering and data science leader with significant experience building and scaling technology companies, products and teams. He has held CTO and VPE positions at successful AI and big data SaaS startups such as Wiser Solutions , Levadata , Slamdata and Precog . Prior to that he held management positions directing software infrastructure and platform development efforts at Walmart , Shutterfly , and Schlumberger . He was previously an Entrepreneur in Residence at Shasta Ventures, doing investment due diligence and guiding portfolio companies in the enterprise data segment.

"John and Sreeni both bring tremendous leadership and domain experience to SupportLogic. On the heels of a fantastic commercial growth year, we are continuing to strengthen and invest in both our product and our go-to-market strategies," said Krishna Raj Raja, SupportLogic Founder and CEO. "We have been fortunate to add seasoned executives every quarter over the past year and both John and Sreeni greatly strengthen our team and execution ability in 2021 and beyond."

"I am excited to join SupportLogic to lead our commercial growth efforts. Beyond fixing product issues, support and success teams are the first stop for ensuring customer satisfaction, retention and growth. In my experience leading large global support teams, customer escalations and case backlog are two critical business issues," said John Kelly, Supportlogic Chief Revenue Officer. "SupportLogic uniquely addresses both of these challenges, allowing our customers to get in front of their business. The impact is immediate and measurable in key areas such as retention (churn), CSAT scores, and team productivity. I am impressed with our strong customer roster, executive team and investors."

"Unstructured data exceeds structured data by orders of magnitude. SupportLogic is a game changer in delivering predictions and intelligent recommendations with explainability," said Sreeni Iyer, SupportLogic VP Engineering. "We are quickly evolving our expertise in processing actionable signals and maximizing signal-to-noise ratio to enable a more proactive approach to customer support and service."

SupportLogic has demonstrated significant commercial growth and product development traction during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The company launched out of stealth mode in 2020, announced its Series A funding , and expanded its leadership team . The company is seeing an increase in demand from product-led growth companies. Key growth metrics:

300% growth in new customers in the past year

Over 400% growth in customer interactions analyzed by our AI

From 15M to over 60M in the past year

to over in the past year Launched a series of major product updates in the past few months including Agent SX and Predictive Alerts .

and . Was awarded a patent for automatic determination of customer sentiment from communications using contextual factors. An additional 10 patent applications have been filed covering SupportLogic's AI technology and machine learning models.

Today in the subscription economy, healthy customer relationships are vital for sustained revenue growth. SupportLogic helps businesses to grow and protect their revenue by deeply connecting to the real voice of their customers using NLP to extract, analyze and act on continuous customer sentiment signals. This enables companies to preemptively identify and resolve issues before they need to be escalated, which improves customer satisfaction and retention while increasing the efficiency of their support functions and customer lifetime value.

