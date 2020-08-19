SupportLogic Raises $12 Million to Accelerate Its Intelligent Support Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, the world's first intelligent support platform for customer support/success teams, announced today that it has raised $12 million of seed and series A funding, led by Sorenson Ventures. This latest series A round will help the company drive its market expansion and fuel customer acquisition efforts.

SupportLogic has enabled organizations to reduce their operational costs by 35%, reduce costly customer escalations and appeasements by up to 40%, and reduce mean time to resolution by 25% while helping them to scale their teams and increase customer satisfaction. By easily syncing with your existing ticketing systems, this next-generation technology provides prescriptive recommendations, intelligent workflows, and seamless integration with collaboration software. Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO at SupportLogic, Krishna Raj Raja, who was one of the early employees for VMware and was instrumental in establishing the company's office in India in 2004 and scaling its support function across the globe. Many of the collaboration challenges that Krishna faced between technical support, engineering, and product teams led him to start SupportLogic in 2016.

SupportLogic was founded in 2016 by Krishna Raj Raja. Krishna established VMware's office in India in 2004 and scaled that company's support functions across the globe. That experience exposed him to collaboration challenges between technical support, engineering, and product teams, and SupportLogic emerged to fill that gap.

SupportLogic's intelligent support platform helps Chief Customer Officers and VPs of Customer Support/Success extract the voice of the customer from the company's existing data — no need to run expensive survey programs anymore. SupportLogic reads every support ticket using natural language processing and deep neural network methodologies. The software extracts sentiment and other latent signals, then maintains context across ticket boundaries.

SupportLogic has enabled organizations to reduce their operational costs by 35%, reduce costly customer escalations and appeasements by up to 40%, and reduce mean time to resolution by 25% while helping them to scale their teams and increase customer satisfaction. By easily syncing with your existing ticketing systems, this next-generation technology provides prescriptive recommendations, intelligent workflows, and seamless integration with collaboration software. A number of global companies have deployed SupportLogic's technology long-term, including Nutanix, Rubrik, and Databricks.

"The role of support has changed due to the rise of SaaS, the subscription economy, and product-led growth. Companies must iterate their products faster than ever before, and customer churn has become a monthly concern," Krishna says. "70% of customer engagement happens via support and support dataset contains valuable insights about how customers feel about the product. It's critical to extract signals from this dataset and foster collaboration between support, sales, customer success, and product teams. This trend has only been further driven by the recent global pandemic — organizations are forced to rethink their product strategy and look for tools that facilitate remote collaboration."

"The core functionality of CRM systems hasn't changed in years," says Tim Guleri, managing partner at Sierra Ventures. "SupportLogic's unique approach in extracting signals from unstructured data and letting organizations collaborate on these signals was very exciting to see and we saw an opportunity for new category creation in this space." (Tim built two successful companies in the CRM space — Scopus was acquired by Siebel, and Octane Software was sold to Epiphany for $3.2 billion.)

"With the world moving into the subscription economy, churn and customer retention is a top priority for organizations," says Ken Elefant, managing partner at Sorenson Ventures. "The role of systems of record has to change from static, reactive bookkeeping to a proactive recommendation engine. SupportLogic's unique approach to this problem space and the technology that they have built to extract signals from existing systems of record really excited us."

SupportLogic's latest series A round combined with its earlier seed round brings the company's funding to $12 million. In addition to Sorenson and Sierra Ventures, SupportLogic has previously attracted top-tier angel investors like Bogomil Balkansky, Gokul Rajaram, Jocelyn Goldfein, and Ankur Jain.

About SupportLogic

Founded in 2016, SupportLogic provides the world's first intelligent support platform that is home to intelligent applications for cloud-based support ticketing systems. SupportLogic uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep neural networks, and natural language processing to extract signals from structured and unstructured data alike. It provides continuous recommendations and intelligent collaborative workflows to help organizations reduce customer churn, prevent customer escalations, and understand the voice of the customer without using surveys. SupportLogic seamlessly integrates with popular ticketing systems like Salesforce Service Cloud, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Atlassian JIRA, and Microsoft Dynamics. It also works with collaboration software like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

To learn more, visit supportlogic.io or connect on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook

About Sorenson Ventures

Sorenson Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California, and Lehi, Utah. The fund's principals partner with product-oriented businesses in enterprise software and security to help them generate revenue, create foundations for accelerated growth, and build value-add connections to Global 2000 customers. Sorenson Ventures has more than $110 million in capital under management and leverages the analytic and operational capabilities of Sorenson Capital, a growth equity and buyout firm founded in 2002. Visit sorensoncapital.com or connect on Twitter (@SorensonCap) to learn more

About Sierra Ventures

Sierra Ventures is an early-stage venture firm in the Bay Area that invests globally with a focus on next-generation enterprise and emerging technologies. With over three decades of experience and more than $2 billion of assets under management, Sierra has created a vast network of successful entrepreneurs, Fortune 1000 CXOs, operational executives, and deep domain experts to provide a platform for entrepreneurs around the world.

For more information visit, the Sierra Ventures website at https://www.sierraventures.com

Twitter: @Sierra_Ventures

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-ventures

Contacts:

Krishna Raj Raja

(855) 787 5442

[email protected]

SOURCE SupportLogic