Supportworks is First Nebraska Company to Become Certified Evergreen®

OMAHA, Neb., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supportworks, a product designer and supplier to home repair contractors, is the first company in Nebraska to complete a rigorous certification process committed to positively impacting the community for the next 100 years and beyond.

The Certified Evergreen® mark is a commitment to lead a company according to seven principles that include being purpose-driven, remaining privately owned, profitable, and putting people first.

Supportworks President Dave Thrasher announces Certified Evergreen designation to staff and clients Monday.

Supportworks, owned by the Thrasher family, has seen other companies in its industry sell to private-equity investors that can often be unpredictable as it relates to keeping local jobs, investing in the community and maintaining a purpose that is about more than driving money to the bottom line. Supportworks President Dave Thrasher says Certified Evergreen is a promise to the greater Omaha metro to stay private and family-owned, keeping good-paying jobs in the area and contributing to the community's continuing economic vitality.

It also signals to Supportworks customers that they – and the homeowners they serve – can expect the same quality of product and level of service indefinitely. These services help create safer homes and peace of mind for homeowners across North America.

"Think about those great companies that have been around for generations, providing great jobs and security for the long-term," Thrasher said. "These businesses are beacons in the community and are symbols of how the free market has made the United States the greatest country in the world to live."

Supportworks joins other national companies with the Certified Evergreen status. The process is extensive, with the company proving its financial ability to withstand economic downturns and continue to employ people in times of business volatility.

"Evergreen leaders like Dave Thrasher believe in the power of People First. They know that by being of service to their employees, their teams will, in turn, be of long-term service to their customers, their suppliers, and their communities, building companies that will add significant, long-term value and make a difference in the world," Dave Whorton, Tugboat Institute founder, said.

In a time where many companies are exit-oriented with short-term financial goals for their investors, a change in ownership can deteriorate company culture or its relations with the community. Certified Evergreen companies are those dedicated to maintaining operational independence, financial sovereignty, and private ownership in the interest of those they serve and those they employ.

Certified Evergreen status is evaluated and administered by Tugboat Institute.

About Supportworks

Supportworks designs, manufactures and delivers a range of foundation and concrete repair products to a worldwide network of home-service contractors. Headquartered in Nebraska, the company was founded in 2008 by Greg Thrasher, owner of a successful home-services company looking to vertically integrate. Currently, Supportworks provides products, software and business coaching to 100+ dealers across North America. To become a dealer, visit becomeadealer.supportworks.com.

