Supreme Cannabis Announces Intention to Appoint Global Marketing Executive Jackie Poriadjian-Asch to its Board

Most recently, Ms. Poriadjian-Asch served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at ecobee , where she helped the company achieve 30% market share in North America's competitive smart home category. In 2016, ahead of Canada Goose 's IPO, Ms. Poriadjian-Asch joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, focusing on global expansion and the growth of its direct-to-consumer business through their e-commerce platform and retail stores in the US, Canada and Europe. She also led the company's marketing strategy for new product categories, including the introduction of knitwear.

Early in her career, Ms. Poriadjian-Asch spent nearly a decade establishing the Ultimate Fighting Championship's ("UFC") international business. She helped grow distribution of live events, content, merchandising and partnerships from 25 to more than 155 countries and territories. At UFC, she held several executive roles, including Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa and Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing. Ms. Poriadjian-Asch is currently working with start-ups and scaling companies through organizations such as the Lazaridis Institute.

"I am excited Jackie has committed to joining the Board. Jackie's experience provides early stage marketing and brand building expertise to call on as we enter this unique time in our industry. Jackie has built iconic brands with ecobee, Canada Goose and UFC. She truly understands brand building in regulated and stigmatized industries, which can be directly applied to cannabis," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis.

"I look forward to the opportunity to join the Board. I have watched the cannabis industry closely for the last few years and Supreme Cannabis stands out as a company that takes a responsible approach and continuously prioritizes the consumer experience," said Ms. Poriadjian-Asch. "I am excited at the prospect of lending my experience of working with leading brands to help take Supreme Cannabis into its next stage of growth."

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to confirm Jackie has committed to joining the Board. It has been our goal for some time to expand our skill set on an already accomplished Board, which will continue to provide guidance and oversight to management as and where required," said Michael La Brier, Chairman and Director of Supreme Cannabis. "We remain focused on implementing the best practices in corporate governance and ensuring sustainable, responsible growth to create long term shareholder value."

The Board considered Ms. Poriadjian-Asch's appointment after the publication of the Company's current management information circular and related proxy materials, which the Company filed under its profile on SEDAR, for its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00AM EST. Ms. Poriadjian-Asch was not included in these materials and, as a result, will not be nominated for election at the Meeting. Rather, following the Meeting, the newly constituted Board intends to appoint Ms. Poriadjian-Asch pursuant to the Board's power to increase the size of the Board by up to one-third in number between annual meetings of shareholders. All registered shareholders are welcome to attend the Meeting, which will be held at 22 Adelaide St. West, Toronto Ontario, Floor 34, Room 302.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP group; MG Health Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to: the appointment of Ms. Poriadjian-Aschto the Board following the Meeting; the impact Ms. Poriadjian-Asch may have on the business and operations of the Company; and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 17, 2019 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.supreme.ca/

