Supreme Cannabis Announces May Speaking Engagements

TORONTO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce the Company's participation at select capital markets and cannabis conferences in May.

Canaccord Cannabis Conference – New York, NY

May 14, 2019 : Nikhil Handa , Chief Financial Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.

OTC Cannastocks2019 Q1 Conference – New York, NY

May 15, 2019 : Nikhil Handa , Chief Financial Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.

BMO 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference – New York, NY

May 16, 2019 : Navdeep Dhaliwal , Chief Executive Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.

Cowen Cannabis Conference – Toronto, ON

May 22, 2019 : Navdeep Dhaliwal , Chief Executive Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, a cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

