Supreme Cannabis Announces May Speaking Engagements
May 03, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce the Company's participation at select capital markets and cannabis conferences in May.
Canaccord Cannabis Conference – New York, NY
- May 14, 2019: Nikhil Handa, Chief Financial Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.
OTC Cannastocks2019 Q1 Conference – New York, NY
- May 15, 2019: Nikhil Handa, Chief Financial Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.
BMO 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference – New York, NY
- May 16, 2019: Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.
Cowen Cannabis Conference – Toronto, ON
- May 22, 2019: Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer, to present to investors and attend 1-on-1 meetings.
About Supreme Cannabis
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.
Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, a cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.
Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
We simply grow better.
SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.
Share this article