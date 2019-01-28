Supreme Cannabis Announces Trading Date on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced today that its listed securities are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Echange (the "TSX") on February 4, 2019. At that time, Supreme Cannabis' common shares and 6.0% senior unsecured convertible debentures due 2021 will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and will commence trading on the TSX under the symbols "FIRE" and "FIRE.DB", respectively.

On February 4, 2019, Supreme Cannabis will also participate in the market open ceremony.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSXV: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people and uniquely innovative culture. The Company's portfolio includes its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand, 7ACRES.

7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of cannabis operating inside a 440,000-square-foot facility in Kincardine, Ontario. 7ACRES is dedicated to providing consumers with a premium-quality product that recognizes its customers are informed, discerning and value a brand and culture that aligns with their principles. 7ACRES brand success has been reflected in its "Brand of the Year" award at the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, "Best Licensed Producer Branding" award at the 2018 AdCann Advertising Awards and in provincial supply agreements where 7ACRES' product is consistently listed in the highest brand category available to recreational consumers.

The Company's growing portfolio also includes an equity investment and long-term global distribution partnership with Lesotho-based Medigrow for the exporting of medical-grade cannabis oil.

The Supreme Cannabis Company has been a leading innovator in the sector including the design of growing facilities and development of operational excellence metrics. We are confident that together with our flagship brand, proprietary technology and products, truly unique culture, and industry-leading team, we will deliver our shareholders consistent long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to the listing date of Supreme Cannabis' securities on the TSX and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated October 2, 2018 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Director: John Fowler, ir@supreme.ca

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.