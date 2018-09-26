Supreme Cannabis launches 7ACRES, a leading brand of High-End Cannabis™ Flower

Supreme Cannabis completes first shipments of 7ACRES branded flower.

7ACRES will initially be available in adult-use markets in British Columbia , Alberta , Manitoba , Ontario , Nova Scotia and PEI.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce that 7ACRES branded High-End Cannabis™ is available exclusively through Canada's provincially regulated adult-use channels. More information about 7ACRES and its products can be found at 7ACRES.com.

7ACRES, Canada's only coast-to-coast premium cannabis brand. (CNW Group/The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.) 7ACRES High-End Cannabis™ packaging (CNW Group/The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.)

7ACRES' Jean Guy strain is now available online in British Columbia, and the Company expects that Jean Guy will be online in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island next week, and in Manitoba in early November. The balance of 7ACRES' full product lineup will be available shortly thereafter online and in brick-and-mortar stores.

"In 2013 we started our journey to develop 7ACRES into Canada's leading brand for premium cannabis flower, delivering on consumer expectations for aroma, visual appeal and flavour," said John Fowler, President of Supreme Cannabis & Founder of 7ACRES. "We're now excited to make 7ACRES available to adult cannabis enthusiasts and consumers looking for a superior sensory experience when consuming cannabis. Our mantra at 7ACRES is 'RESPECT THE PLANT'. We believe that by respecting the plant, the people who care for it and the people who ultimately consume it, we have built a culture of continual improvement where consumers can expect that each flower experience is better than the last."

"7ACRES flower is focused on pleasing three primary senses: aroma, visual appeal and flavour. Through an intensive phenotype selection-process, we selected our four core strains to maximize the objective and subjective quality across these three categories. Each strain provides a unique aromatic bouquet and visual presentation focused on pleasing the discerning palate of the cannabis enthusiast," said Omer Azeez, VP Marketing at Supreme Cannabis. "With coast-to-coast distribution, 7ACRES' High-End Cannabis™ is now a well-known brand of premium flower. As the consumer market continues to mature, we look forward to becoming an integral part of Canada's social rituals for authentic cannabis consumption."

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSXV: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people and uniquely innovative culture. The Company's portfolio includes its wholly-owned subsidiary and flagship brand 7ACRES.

7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of cannabis operating inside a 342,000-square-foot facility in Kincardine, Ontario. 7ACRES is dedicated to providing consumers with a premium-quality product that recognizes its customers are informed, discerning and value a brand and culture that aligns with their principles. 7ACRES brand success has been reflected in provincial supply agreements, where 7ACRES' product is consistently listed in the highest brand category available to recreational consumers.

The Company's growing portfolio also includes an equity investment and long-term global distribution partnership with Lesotho-based Medigrow for the exporting of medical-grade cannabis oil.

The Supreme Cannabis Company has consistently set the standard for innovation in the sector, including the design of growing facilities and development of operational excellence metrics. We are confident that together with our flagship brand, proprietary technology and products, truly unique culture, and industry-leading team, we will deliver our shareholders consistent long-term value creation.

Stay Connected

For more information, please visit The Supreme Cannabis Company and 7ACRES websites.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, the expected online availability of 7ACRES' Jean-Guy strain and the subsequent availability of 7ACRES's full product lineup, the quality of our products and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may" "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated October 2, 2018 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.