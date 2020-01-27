Supreme Court Decision OKs Rule Requiring Immigrant Self-Sufficiency, Less Dependency; a Win for American People, says FAIR

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding today's Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration to implement its "public charge" rule.

"In a well-deserved blow to an activist judge in the Southern District of New York, today the Supreme Court lifted a nationwide injunction on President Trump's common sense, long overdue 'public charge' rule, allowing it to go in effect during the course of litigation. This is a massive victory for the Trump administration, the American people, and most importantly, preserves the public interest component of an immigration system constantly under attack by special interest judges. The rule will correct expensive and politically-driven loopholes, and uphold the clearly expressed intent of Congress that immigrants to the United States be self-reliant. That means putting back in place screening criteria that identifies and selects prospective immigrants who will be less likely to depend on government programs and become public charges. The interest of the American people is best served when immigrants selected for admission into the United States can demonstrate they are capable of providing for themselves and their dependents. While lower court litigation continues, the rule takes effect immediately. Given that the arguments against public charge are meritless, it is likely this rule change is permanent."

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

