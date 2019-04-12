BEDFORD, Nova Scotia, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sura Hadad, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Member in the field of Dentistry in recognition of her role as a Dentist at Lozowski and Hadad Family Dental.

Committed to providing their clients with the quality healthcare services that they deserve, Lozowski and Haddad Family Dental is known for their dynamic and exceptional approach to those they serve. Their mission is to make sure their clients receive the most pleasant and comfortable experience as possible.

With over thirteen years of experience in the field of Dentistry under her belt, Dr. Sura Hadad is revered for her outstanding contributions to the medical profession. Lending a compassionate approach to those she serves, Dr. Hadad is a firm believer that she can make a difference by assisting those in need. In 2016 alone, Dr. Hadad provided dental services for those in need. Having completed over $250,000 worth of work in that fiscal year, Dr. Hadad is charitable to several organizations and orphanages that are close to her heart. Taking pride in the quality of work she offers to her clients, Dr. Hadad is known for strong rapport with clientele and for her meticulous attention to detail.



While pursuing her educational endeavors, Dr. Hadad attended the Dalhousie University Dental School in Halifax Nova Scotia where she attained her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 2003. Thereafter, Dr. Hadad has gone on to complete several advanced training courses. Later, Dr. Hadad would then go on to complete her Master of Education Degree from Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dr. Hadad is an esteemed member of several organizations including being an influential member of Dalhousie University where she also serves as a part time instructor.

When she is not working, Dr. Hadad enjoys spending time with her husband and four small children. Dr. Hadad dedicates this recognition to Tom Boran, Mike Roda and Greg Lozowski.



