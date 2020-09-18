Suraksha And Their Keto Veyda Product Line Will Be Showing At October's ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference will again be hosted via a virtual platform. The Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM program this October is one of the largest nutrition industry conferences of the year, attracting buyers from some of the biggest health and wellness retailers in the United States. Suraksha has returned from each ECRM program this year with greater market exposure and a larger list of buyer connections. The upcoming conference is another opportunity to meet with retail giants in the industry and display their well-researched product formulas and updated packaging.

Suraksha is unique in the health and wellness industry as a family-owned and operated business spanning three generations, they have the utmost control over every aspect of production. Suraksha handles all parts of manufacturing at their state-of-the-art factory, from inception to packaging for their keto-friendly line of supplements, sprays, and powders.

Suraksha is now known for being a reputable purveyor of Ayurvedic health products in the U.S. market with their latest venture, the Keto-Veyda product line. Products in the Keto-Veyda line pick up where keto diets leave off, offering supplemental support to the liver, kidneys, and brain, all with the low-carb, fat-burning qualities you can expect from keto-friendly offerings.

Throughout the year, Suraksha has been steadily increasing their online sales while continuing to focus on research and development as they introduce new products to the U.S. retail market. Suraksha now has products across some of the largest online retailers in the United States, but growth is always on the horizon.

Suraksha Naturals is expected to return from the October's ECRM conference with a new set of connections and partnerships as they show off their one-of-a-kind Keto-Veyda product line. Suraksha has plans to continue their online retail expansion throughout 2020 and currently has products for sale through Amazon.com and various other e-commerce stores.

