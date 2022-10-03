Sure Med Compliance Raises $1 Million Pre-Series A to Tackle the Overdose Epidemic

Funding round is led by ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

$250k came from an Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant

came from an Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Funds will be used to nationally scale the Perspectives in CareSM digital health platform and to create 2 new platforms for orthopedics and addiction medicine.

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Med Compliance, an early-stage digital health startup focused on curbing the opioid-related overdose epidemic has raised $1 Million to help fund a national launch of their novel platform, Perspectives in CareSM. The pre-series A round was led by ProAssurance (PRA), a Birmingham-based medical professional liability company and included $250,000 from a state grant awarded by Innovate Alabama.

Founded in 2016, Sure Med Compliance's technology combines an electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) platform that has been shown to improve outcomes for patients and providers in pain management settings, with a private marketplace that allows life-sciences companies to advertise their products to the doctor at the point of care. In 2020 Sure Med Compliance was awarded a Direct-to-Phase 2 SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health and began a clinical trial with researchers from the University of Florida's College of Pharmacy.

In May of this year, Sure Med Compliance Began a soft launch of their opioid therapy focused platform into several prolific pain groups across the US. The company will use this investment and their partnership with ProAssurance, one of the largest medical malpractice providers in the country, to further scale their risk mitigation solution. The start-up also has plans to create two new platforms to meet the needs of patients and providers in other disease states that commonly prescribe controlled substances, including orthopedic, acute care and addiction medicine.

Speaking on the latest funding, John Bowman, Founder, and CEO of Sure Med Compliance, said, "At Sure Med Compliance we believe that mitigating risk to the provider is the most effective way to improve patient outcomes in pain management settings. This partnership with ProAssurance not only enables us to advocate for physicians struggling to navigate the complexities of the current medicolegal landscape, but also provides us with a viable path to reaching scale and becoming the leader in pain management digital health solutions."

Rob Francis, ProAssurance Executive Vice President of Underwriting and Operations, was quoted as saying "By partnering with companies dedicated to new technologies and innovation that benefit patients and improve lives, ProAssurance is able to reduce provider risk and ultimately protect others. It is an intersection of potential that aligns with our purpose. Through our affiliation with Sure Med, ProAssurance is at the forefront of helping physicians to prescribe responsibly, leading to better outcomes for patients."

About Sure Med Compliance. Based in Mobile Alabama, Sure Med Compliance is a healthcare technology company, dedicated to creating safer exposures to controlled substances. Their novel digital health platform, Perspectives in CareSM has been shown in two clinical trials to improve provider and patient outcomes in pain management settings. They are currently offering a lifetime membership to Perspectives in CareSM, completely free, to the first 250 clinics to sign up.

