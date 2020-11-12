Sure Named to InsurTech100, Recognized as a Top Tech Company Transforming the Global Insurance Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , an insurance technology company, has been named to the 2020 InsurTech100 in recognition of its innovative use of technology to power embedded insurance programs and improve the customer experience across the insurance value chain.

Produced annually by FinTech Global , InsurTech100 companies are selected by a panel of analysts and industry experts. The list helps insurers evaluate the latest digital insurance technology and identify those most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Established insurance companies need to be aware of the latest innovation in the market in order to remain competitive post Covid-19 which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data." He added, "The InsurTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as underwriting, pricing, IoT devices, customer experience and data & analytics."

"We are delighted to be recognized among the world's most innovative technology providers for digital insurance," said Sure co-founder and CEO Wayne Slavin. "Inclusion in the InsurTech100 is a true testament to the innovation behind the Sure Platform. We spend each and every day working to improve all aspects of insurance by leveraging the power of our technology to break down barriers to innovation, overcome digital transformation challenges, and usher in the next phase of insurance."

Sure is one of the fastest-growing insurtech companies in the industry. Its enterprise SaaS Platform unites all core insurance technologies in a single platform including distribution, policy administration, claims management, agent tools, rating engine, and APIs.

About Sure

Sure, an insurance technology company, powers digital insurance programs for the world's most recognized brands and carriers. Its enterprise SaaS Platform and APIs accelerate digital transformation and embedded insurance distribution without the need for additional IT resources. Sure streamlines all aspects of digital insurance sales and service with features designed for each phase of the insurance lifecycle.

Founded in 2014, the company has customers around the globe and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Learn more at sureapp.com .

