Sure Shot Drilling Names New CFO and Controller

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Shot Holdings and its subsidiary, Sure Shot Drilling, are proud to announce that Michael Walker and Debbie Perry have joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer and Controller.

Michael joins Sure Shot from Great Western Oil & Gas where he served as the company's Vice President of Finance from 2012 to 2018. At Great Western, Michael built and led the finance department and helped contribute to the businesses' significant growth.

"I am thrilled to have Michael and Debbie on our team. Mike is particularly skilled at forecasting and deploying capital into high growth businesses. This will be an essential function as we pursue our strategy," said Rick Barrett, Sure Shot's Chief Executive Officer.

"Debbie comes to Sure Shot from Mastertech Services, Inc. where for the past eight years she was the company's controller. With over 20 years of construction accounting experience, Debbie brings a lot to the team and will make certain that we have the processes and controls in place to manage the company's financial performance," added Rick.

"I see the potential of this business and am looking forward to working alongside Rick, our team, and capital providers to achieve our goals," said Michael.

About Sure Shot Drilling

Sure Shot Drilling, LLC is a Colorado based provider of horizontal directional drilling, and associated services, for the installation of underground utilities. The company serves the oil and gas, telecommunications, electrical, water and sewer industries. Sure Shot Drilling, LLC was founded in March of 2015 following the asset purchase of Sure Shot Drilling, Inc. by Diamond State Ventures and Banyan Investment Partners.

About Diamond State Ventures

Founded in 1999 with its first fund, Diamond State Ventures is a licensed Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") engaged in providing debt and equity financing to lower middle-market companies across the United States. With approximately $225 million in invested and committed capital across three funds, DSV will participate in a variety of transactions including growth/expansion financings, recapitalizations and buyouts. Importantly, DSV seeks to invest in exceptional businesses managed by extraordinary people who possess a record of achievement, integrity and determination.

About Banyan Investment Partners

Banyan Fund, L.P. was founded in 2002 to provide mezzanine capital to smaller middle-market companies headquartered primarily in the Southeastern United States. Mezzanine capital is used to supplement a company's debt capacity beyond banks' credit limitations and is a substantially cheaper and less dilutive alternative to equity financing. We strive to contribute beyond the capital we provide to our clients, by entering into a close partnership arrangement with management teams coupling high integrity with a desire to build substantial enterprise value.

