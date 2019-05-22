SURE Universal and China Electric Institute Join Forces to Build an Open Connectivity Foundation Interoperability Testing Lab

SURE Universal IoT software platform is production ready and allows hardware vendors quick integration of the OCF standard into their products followed by OCF certification at the China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CEI) testing lab.

OCF is the world's foremost IoT consortium, with a mission to ensure device interoperability today and in the future. The OCF China Forum was hosted by the CEI, covered many topics relevant to OCF such as certification, training, and security. It also featured a competition among the leading consumer electronics companies, including Haier and OPPO, presenting their IoT solutions. SURE Universal's IoT platform won first place in the Most Creative Product category, for their end-to-end, fully interoperable OCF platform.

CEI and SURE also announced plans to build and operate an OCF interoperability testing lab at CEI Guangzhou facility, to enable OCF China members to test their OCF devices using the SURE platform and a variety of OCF-compliant hardware.

"OCF is very important to the future of Smart Home and IoT, because it essential for cooperation and interoperability," said Mr. Kong Ruixun of CEI, who is also the Chairman of OCF China Branch. "SURE Universal is contributing to this vision with a powerful platform that enables companies in the Smart Home market to provide the creative and interoperable solutions that consumers want."

"SURE Universal is committed to the OCF vision of a universal standard for Smart Home," said Dr. Viktor Ariel, CEO of SURE Universal. "We are honored to have won this award and to have an opportunity to work with the CEI to test and promote interoperability in China."

About China Electric Institute

China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. (China Electric Institute CEI) is a key state-owned enterprise that performs research and development for new appliances appliances as well as certification and standard compliance testing for various electronic devices. Learn more at http://www.cei1958.com/en/index.aspx

About SURE Universal

SURE Universal Ltd. developed an innovative software-defined IoT solution that enables the interoperability of smart devices no matter the brand or manufacturer. SURE was the first software platform to receive OCF certification. Their solution brings IoT hardware to life so their customers can get the most out of their smart homes. Learn more at http://www.sureuniversal.com/.

