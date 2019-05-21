sureCore Appoints Cedric Plomion Global Sales Director

"Cedric brings to sureCore a wealth of IP expertise from both the engineering and business side of the equation. Over his 20-year semiconductor career, he has demonstrated the leadership qualities required to help sureCore achieve our ambitious technology and market share goals. We're seeing significant demand for our low-power SRAM IP customization service and Cedric is the right person to deliver this message to designers who are dissatisfied with the features and performance of standard low power IP," said Paul Wells, CEO of sureCore.

Plomion brings a background of both design and business success that is ideal for meeting today's low power challenges. He held various design engineering positions at Texas Instruments, Scaleochip, and NXP where he helped build chipsets for Mobile, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets.

He also served as a Field Applications Engineer for ArterisIP supporting Network-on-Chip IP adoption before becoming the company's European Sales Manager. In that capacity he helped expand Arteris' presence in vertical markets ranging from IoT to Automotive ADAS and AI. More recently he was Sales Director at Xterconnect, an IoT startup where, among other accomplishments, established a network of distributors.

"Embedded memories are occupying a larger area of each new SoC generation and contributing to power consumption increases. I'm proud to join a world-class team whose power reduction techniques are proven and becoming the reference of choice for innovative chip makers," Plomion explained.

sureCore's low power SRAM IP portfolio includes the SureFit low-power IP customization service and the PowerMiser™ and EverOn™ IP product lines.

SureFit is a low-power SRAM IP application-centric customization service that delivers specific power and performance requirements for artificial intelligence, machine learning, imaging and networking applications that demand a unique feature set and power profile lacking in standard memory IP products.

PowerMiser™ is sureCore's Single Port Synchronous Low Power SRAM IP that delivers more than 50% dynamic power savings and over 20% static power savings compared to industry standard SRAMs.

EverOn™ is sureCore's Single Port Synchronous Ultra Low Voltage SRAM IP that enables "Near-Threshold" design and is ideally suited for IoT and Wearable applications that demand "Keep Alive" scenarios.

About sureCore

sureCore Limited is an SRAM IP company based in Sheffield, UK, developing low power memories for current and next generation, silicon process technologies. Its award-winning, world-leading, low power SRAM design is process independent and variability tolerant, making it suitable for a wide range of technology nodes. This IP helps SoC developers meet challenging power budgets and manufacturability constraints posed by leading edge process nodes.

