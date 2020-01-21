sureCore Opens Low Power Memory Compiler Access

CAP is available to SoC designers to evaluate the performance and low power capabilities of sureCore's low power SRAM on 22nm, 28nm or 40nm process technology. Companies can apply for CAP at www.sure-core.com.

"AI, imaging, IoT, medical and wearable devices all require enhanced power profiles. With SRAM integration levels continuing to rise, our standard products help deliver the power savings needed in these competitive market spaces. Through CAP, we're opening a low power memory test drive to optimize power budgets and manufacturability," explained Paul Wells, sureCore's CEO.

Companies qualifying for CAP receive a link and password plus the Compiler User Guide. Designers can then explore optimal performance/lowest power SRAM that meets project requirements.

CAP will generate datasheets that cover detailed PPA information, including access times, dynamic power, and sleep/deep sleep/standby leakage power, based on the requested instances and operating environment.

PowerMiser and EverOn

PowerMiser and EverOn Low-Power SRAM IP are both silicon-proven, process independent, variability tolerant and features market leading dynamic and static power consumption, with EverOn delivering unparalleled low voltage operation.

PowerMiser delivers best-in-class static and dynamic power performance. Its patented "Bit Line Voltage Control" techniques have the added benefit of virtually eliminating performance compromises at low operating voltages. Retentive sleep modes, including light sleep for rapid wake-up as well as deep-sleep for maximal leakage current savings, are offered.

The PowerMiser compilers support capacities up to 576Kbit with word lengths up to 144bits with three multiplexing factors; 4, 8 and 16. The compiler allows designers to make trade-offs between various SRAM sizes in terms of number of words, word length and multiplex factor. It automatically generates datasheets, simulation (Verilog), layout (LEF) and timing/power (Liberty) models to enable standard EDA tool flows.

EverOn operates down to a record-setting 0.6V across process, voltage and temperature delivering an impressive operating voltage range from 0.6V to 1.21V. It provides an unprecedented 20MHz cycle time at 0.6V scaling to over 300MHz at 1.21V, opening new capabilities for cutting edge wearable and Internet of Things applications.

The EverOn Ultra-Low Voltage compiler supports synchronous single port SRAM with operating voltages ranging from 0.6 to 1.21 volts and memory capacities ranging from 8Kbytes to 576Kbytes with maximum word lengths of 72bits.

About sureCore

sureCore Limited is an SRAM IP company based in Sheffield, UK, developing low power memories for current and next generation, silicon process technologies. Its award-winning, world-leading, low power SRAM design is process independent and variability tolerant, making it suitable for a wide range of technology nodes. This IP helps SoC developers meet challenging power budgets and manufacturability constraints posed by leading edge process nodes.

