SureDone Adds Amazon's Buy Shipping to its Multichannel e-Commerce Platform

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SureDone, a leading multichannel e-commerce listing and order management platform that helps growing e-commerce businesses, brands, and enterprises sell across multiple channels while optimizing their time and finances, has added support for purchasing and generating Amazon's Buy Shipping labels. Amazon's Buy Shipping service is critical to sellers that would like to participate in the Amazon Seller Fulfilled Prime program.

"In the coming months you'll see SureDone breaking through traditional cost and feature barriers that have historically prevented sellers from leveraging top rated multichannel e-commerce platforms like ours," said Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone. "Due to the pandemic, e-commerce adoption is accelerating and as sellers are craving better and more cost-effective ways to scale their business, SureDone is there with support for Amazon's Buy Shipping service."

Amazon's Buy Shipping service allows sellers to purchase shipping labels individually or in bulk at discounted rates from UPS and FedEx, and at USPS Commercial Plus rates from the USPS. It is also one required component of Amazon's Seller Fulfilled Prime program. In the past, only products shipping from Amazon facilities were eligible for Amazon Prime designation, guaranteeing buyers two day delivery or less of many products. Seller Fulfilled Prime lets vendors fulfill Amazon Prime orders immediately from their own warehouses, including hazmat products, significantly reducing the time and fees associated with shipping from Amazon's warehouses - especially with Amazon having announced slower fulfillment times due to the pandemic.

"With Amazon Prime deliveries often taking a week or more due to the pandemic, Seller Fulfilled Prime is an enormous opportunity for sellers to increase their sales and shipping volumes, and to get their products in consumers' hands faster," said Chris Labatt-Simon, Executive Vice President at SureDone. "Now that SureDone supports Amazon Buy Shipping, including generating labels from directly within our platform, we're driving enormous new sales funnels for our customers."

In addition to allowing for Seller Fulfilled Prime, sellers using Amazon Buy Shipping for fulfillment can request Amazon remove negative feedback from their account due to delayed orders or orders not received when the orders were shipped on time. In addition, the issue will not impact the seller's defect rates. This is critical as many aspects of Amazon programs depend on high positive metrics.

Over the next several months, SureDone will be releasing new channels, new features and new pricing plans that allow even the smallest sellers to leverage SureDone's leading multichannel e-commerce platform. Sellers can stay informed and indicate their interest in participating in these new programs by registering at https://www.suredone.com/getexcited.

SureDone provides growing businesses, brands, and enterprises, global multichannel listing, inventory and order management with built in connections to marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and Google Express. It also includes a flexible automation engine supporting the import and export of data in almost any format, and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical.

Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time-consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. SureDone is also a participant on the eBay Developer Council and the Amazon Developer Council. On the web: https://www.suredone.com or contact us at [email protected].

