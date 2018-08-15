SureDone Launches Multichannel E-Commerce Platform Support for Amazon Australia

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SureDone, a leading multichannel e-commerce listing and order management platform that helps e-commerce sellers increase efficiency and sales, has updated its software to connect to Amazon's Australian marketplace, amazon.com.au. Australian shoppers who wish to buy products on Amazon's marketplace must use Amazon's Australian site, and by utilizing SureDone, Australian sellers and sellers in other geographic regions can ensure their products are listed on Amazon Australia along with numerous other marketplaces, while enjoying synchronized inventory and consolidated orders.

"With the addition of Amazon Australia, SureDone continues to demonstrate its global marketplace support," said Jason Nadaf, CEO and Founder of SureDone. "We've helped sellers who may have once viewed Amazon Australia as an island - separate from the rest of their Amazon ecosystem - to now view it as a great opportunity to extend their reach and increase their sales."

Amazon launched their Amazon Australian marketplace in late 2017, started offering Amazon Prime to Australians in June of this year and has an Amazon FBA warehouse near Melbourne, Australia. Due to tax requirements of the Australian government, Amazon will not ship products internationally to Australia giving third party sellers an even greater opportunity to increase sales in this country by leveraging the Amazon FBA program - fully supported by SureDone's software.

"Within 6 months of launching, Amazon made it into the top 5 e-commerce marketplaces in Australia and it's continuing to grow," said Chris Labatt-Simon, Executive Vice President at SureDone. "Utilizing SureDone's multichannel e-commerce software, sellers can leverage this fast growth to rapidly increase their own revenues and customer base."

SureDone provides enterprise ready global multichannel listing and inventory management with built in connections to marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and Jet, a highly flexible automation engine supporting the import and export of data in almost any format from and to almost any system, a robust order management system recently included in the Forrester Now Tech: Omnichannel Order Management Systems report and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical, including fitment, kits and bundles and connections to leading distributors for inventory management and dropshipping.

Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. SureDone is also a participant on the eBay Developer Council and the Amazon Developer Council.

