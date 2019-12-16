SureFlex Hybrids Announces First Commercially Available Post-Patent Trait In Seed Corn

"SureFlex developed these groundbreaking hybrids, that we have branded SR2 Hybrids, with traditional breeding and selection techniques," Mitch Rowe, SureFlex CEO, says. "This provides corn growers with a non-GMO, herbicide tolerant alternative to glyphosate for resistant grasses and provides post-emergence control of most grasses."

The addition of the SR2 Hybrids brings the total of non-GMO hybrids SureFlex has for commercial release this year to 27, the largest such release in decades. All 27 hybrids, including the SR2 Hybrids, will be priced at $97 per bag, delivered direct to the farm.

"If grasses, and especially grass-infested fields, are a problem, growers who use one of the SureFlex SR2 Hybrids will be able to apply sethoxydim herbicides as a solution," Rowe adds. "So, our SR2 Hybrids are an alternative to glyphosate and a sound economic solution to persistent grass problems in corn."

ABOUT SUREFLEX HYBRIDS

SureFlex Hybrids is a privately held seed company, based in Jackson, Minnesota, that is focused on non-GMO conventional corn seed. SureFlex is the undisputed leader in post-patent, performance-proven hybrids. SureFlex owns a large commercial portfolio of products suited for all corn-growing regions in North America and international markets. To view a video from Mitch Rowe providing more information and insight into SureFlex Hybrids, go to the SureFlex Hybrids website: www.sureflexhybrids.com.

