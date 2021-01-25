SurePayroll Launches Zoho Books Strategic Partnership

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SurePayroll, a Paychex company, a leading provider of small business payroll and HR solutions, announced a partnership with Zoho Books, an online accounting software that helps businesses manage their finances and stay tax compliant.

"There's a fast-growing demand for an integrated accounting software solution, and we've been impressed by the unique affinity small businesses have for Zoho Books. We're proud to have found a partner that is just as customer-powered as SurePayroll, and to use our customers' voices to fuel solutions that offer our combined strength to small businesses," said Jamal Ayyad, head of product at SurePayroll.

The relationship with Zoho Books is the latest step in SurePayroll's commitment to simplifying small business back-office operations. Now, in addition to being able to access and download reports compatible with their accounting platform of choice, SurePayroll customers will also have the option of a direct integration into their Zoho Books account. Customers who subscribe to the integration through their existing SurePayroll or Zoho Books account will automatically and securely transfer payroll data from SurePayroll into their Zoho Books account with every payroll processed.

"For small businesses, ensuring compliance in important back-office operations like payroll and accounting is one of their more tedious tasks. Even a small mistake in the records can end up becoming an expensive nightmare. Through SurePayroll's integration with Zoho Books, businesses can automate tax compliance and payroll accounting, eliminating the need for manual intervention, thereby minimizing errors and increasing accuracy," said Mr. Prashant Ganti, head of product, Finance Suite, Zoho Corp.

The partnership represents SurePayroll's vision to deliver small businesses the most effortless experience in the world.

"Small business is our business," said John Cumbee, general manager, SurePayroll. "We started as a small business and have now served hundreds of thousands of small businesses throughout our 20-year history. This experience has allowed us to understand how business growth adds complexity and creates a need for simpler solutions. Together, SurePayroll and Zoho resolve small business pain points by reducing complexity and manual effort for our small business owners and helping them increase the accuracy of data transfers between their back-office systems."

For more information about SurePayroll's suite of solutions, including our Zoho Books integration, visit https://www.surepayroll.com/zoho-books

About SurePayroll

SurePayroll, a Paychex company, has been a leading provider of online payroll services to small businesses nationwide for more than 20 years. As the first software as a service payroll company, SurePayroll has grown to become a household name in easy to use payroll, workers' compensation, 401(k) plans, and health insurance services, all backed by an award-winning, U.S.-based customer care team. Most recently, SurePayroll added HR services to its portfolio of solutions. By offering the additional flexibility of private-label and co-branded solutions, SurePayroll serves as a strategic partner to a diverse range of businesses and trusted advisors, including financial institutions and accountants.

About Zoho

With 45+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific software companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 9,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 60 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com

SOURCE SurePayroll

Related Links

http://www.surepayroll.com

