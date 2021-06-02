SurePoint Technologies Announces Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners

CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePoint Technologies, a leading cloud provider of practice management solutions to law firms, today announced a strategic investment from Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $6.4 billion in assets under management. As part of the transaction, Aquiline will acquire a majority ownership stake in SurePoint and will work closely with the company's management team to continue building best-in-class client solutions. Existing SurePoint investor ParkerGale will roll a portion of its equity stake and maintain minority ownership in the company.

Founded more than 40 years ago, SurePoint provides law firms with a singular, Cloud-based platform, empowering clients with improved workflows, data-driven insights and the ability to maximize profitability. SurePoint's comprehensive, end-to-end platform enables law firms to run efficiently and includes financial management, payment processing, mobile timekeeping, business intelligence and real time reporting.

"Aquiline's investment, combined with the strength of SurePoint's existing management team, places SurePoint on a strong competitive footing as we can now accelerate the enhancement of our award-winning platform," said Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer of SurePoint. "The new partnership will further improve our capacity to innovate and provide our customers with an exceptional experience. We are forever thankful for the trust our clients and the industry place in us. Aquiline's expertise in legal technology, payments and vertical software will further cement that trust as we continue to make law firms better by alleviating administrative burdens."

"Partnering with the team at SurePoint has been one of the joys of my career. We built a great company with an amazing culture, and we are excited to work alongside Aquiline, Tom and the team to continue the journey," Kristina Heinze, Co-Founder and Partner of ParkerGale said.

"Tom and the SurePoint team have built a strong business that is well-equipped to help manage more seamless administrative processes, enabling law firms to improve performance and operate more efficiently," Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquiline said. "We are excited to partner with SurePoint, where our experience with investing in vertical software, legal services and payment processing will support the company as it continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its customers."

Raymond James served as financial advisor to ParkerGale, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor for Aquiline.

About SurePoint Technologies

SurePoint Technologies is a leading provider of financial and practice management software to law firms nationwide. For more than 40 years, law firms have relied on SurePoint's award-winning enterprise software to drastically improve workflow and maximize financial performance. With a community of more than 50,000 members, SurePoint continues to transform the legal industry by enabling law firms to unlock higher performance by freeing lawyers of administrative burdens so they can spend far more time focusing on their clients and their practice. Learn more at https://surepoint.com .

About ParkerGale

ParkerGale Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago that invests in founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm's operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the Private Equity FunCast available on iTunes, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. Please visit www.parkergale.com to learn more.

About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare. The firm had $6.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit https://www.aquiline.com/.

