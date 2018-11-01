SurePrep Announces the Next-Generation Scan-and-Populate

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePrep, a California-based software and service provider to the tax and accounting industry, today announced the release of next-generation scan-and-populate technology. The new patent-pending technology automatically verifies data OCR'd from native PDFs, thereby eliminating the human verification required by other solutions.

"This exciting, next-generation scan-and-populate technology dramatically improves tax preparation efficiency and demonstrates SurePrep's continued leadership in the tax document automation field," says David Wyle, SurePrep CEO.

"1040SCAN is already seen in the tax and accounting industry as the premier scan-and-populate solution," says Greg Pope, Vice President of Marketing, "But this auto-verification for native PDFs technology sets a new bar. SurePrep customers will now experience an entirely new level of automation."

To learn more visit: https://corp.sureprep.com/next-generation-scan-and-populate/

Company Overview

SurePrep was founded in 2002 and is the leader in tax automation for CPA firms. SurePrep's solutions deliver seamless integration with tax software to automate and streamline the entire 1040 process for both the taxpayer and tax professional. SurePrep's solutions are used by nearly 20,000 tax professionals ranging from Big 4 firms to sole practitioners to reduce administrative costs, automate workpaper preparation, maximize review efficiency and improve client service.

SurePrep's technology is covered by numerous United States Patents, including United States Patent Numbers 7,454,371; 7,610,227; 7,636,886; 7,720,616; 7,769,646; 7,853,494 and RE45007.

For more information on SurePrep's products and services visit sureprep.com or call (800) 805-8582.

SurePrep and 1040SCAN are registered trademarks of SurePrep, LLC.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0TKutiyXEo

SOURCE SurePrep, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sureprep.com

