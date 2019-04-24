SurePrep CEO David Wyle to Speak at BDO Alliance USA Conference

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePrep, a California-based software and service provider to the tax and accounting industry, today announced that CEO David Wyle will speak on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the BDO Alliance USA Conference in Las Vegas. The presentation will focus on the company's patent-pending, next-generation scan-and-populate technology, which automatically verifies data OCRs from native PDFs, thereby eliminating the human verification required by other solutions.

"SurePrep customers will be able to leverage an unprecedented level of efficiency with this auto-verification for native PDFs. 1040SCAN is recognized as the premier scan-and-populate solution in the tax and accounting field," says Greg Pope, Vice President of Marketing, "and this technology takes it to the next level."

"This remarkable next-generation scan-and-populate technology radically increases tax return preparation efficiency and demonstrates SurePrep's continued commitment to innovation and leadership in the tax document automation field," says Will Hosek, SurePrep CITO.

To learn more visit: https://corp.sureprep.com/next-generation-scan-and-populate/

Company Overview

SurePrep was founded in 2002 and is the leader in tax automation for CPA firms. SurePrep's solutions deliver seamless integration with tax software to automate and streamline the entire 1040 process for both the taxpayer and tax professional. SurePrep's solutions are used by nearly 20,000 tax professionals ranging from Big 4 firms to sole practitioners to reduce administrative costs, automate workpaper preparation, maximize review efficiency and improve client service.

SurePrep's technology is covered by numerous United States patents, including United States Patent Numbers 7,454,371; 7,610,227; 7,636,886; 7,720,616; 7,769,646; 7,853,494 and RE45007.

For more information on SurePrep's products and services, visit sureprep.com or call (800) 805-8582.

SurePrep and 1040SCAN are registered trademarks of SurePrep, LLC.

