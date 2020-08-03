Surescripts Earns #1 Patient Data Exchange and Interoperability Solutions Rating, Black Book Client Experience Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive technology solutions for interoperability and patient data sharing platforms in the annual crowdsourced poll of client experience.

The Black Book's interoperability system user survey investigated 45 health care data integration and connectivity vendors utilized by 1,309 validated system users for rankings and an additional 1,210 respondents in pre-use, implementation, system decision making or purchased but not yet fully installed or optimized status. Over 1,500 prospective data integration stakeholders participated in potential use polls but not ballots that evaluate vendor performance.

Additionally, in an adjunct survey, Black Book received completed ballots from 293 health care payers, insurers, and related organizations on key performance indicators and trend development questions relating to payer involvement in data integration and health information exchange sustainability.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures interoperability customer satisfaction across 20 vendor key performance indicators, of which Surescripts received top user scores in 10: HIE stakeholder alignment Data usability/trust/neutrality, Data reliability/accuracy/continuity, Data Integrity, Ease of Data transmittal and exchange, Widespread interoperability and flexibility, Quality reporting services and communications, Customer service and support, Configuration and interfaces, and Vendor agnostic culture and practice.

"The increasing need for secure and comprehensive data sharing, data privacy concerns, and regulatory compliance are the key drivers in the significant market adoption," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research. "Data exchange technology will also play a key role in helping population health management programs improve outcomes and facilitate value-based care."

Surescripts outscored all other interoperability platform solution competitors in the functional polling subsets of Pharmacies, Clinicians & Physicians, Hospitals, Health Plans, and Long Term Care providers.

The survey methodology and full listing of healthcare organization financial solutions vendor rankings can be found at Black Book's website: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the coding solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

Black Book rankings are based on client experience scores obtained from the 660,000 crowdsourced ballots cast and available through mobile apps, web surveys, remote polling instruments, interview calls, and on-site trade shows and user groups throughout the year. They represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,600 hospitals, 600 IDNs, 2,800 clinics, 23,000 physician practices, 250 health plans, and nearly 500,000 healthcare industry consumers, and account for 6,000 products and services from more than 1,700 vendors.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

