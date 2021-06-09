Suresh Prabhu joins Persistent as Chief Delivery Officer for Industry Verticals

Suresh joins Persistent with over 30 years of experience in digital transformational projects: new product engineering, product modernization and enterprise solutions delivery. He joins Persistent from Epicor Software, where he was responsible for the development and delivery of on-premise and SaaS solutions across multiple industries including manufacturing, distribution and retail. In previous roles, Suresh worked in retail banking, online banking, bill payments and trade finance domains and across various high growth product and services firms. Suresh will be a member of Persistent's executive team and will be based out of Bengaluru, India.

"We are excited to welcome Suresh to the Persistent family as we move to the next phase in our growth journey. COVID-19 reinforced the need for every organization to accelerate their digital transformation journey, leveraging the best of cloud, data, security and Industry partnerships while bringing the latest products and services to their customers. Persistent's capabilities and our substantial investment in Digital Engineering demonstrate our commitment to delivering greater value to our clients. The relevance of what we have to offer is clearly exhibited in our Industry leading growth over the past several quarters. Suresh's expertise across Digital Engineering and multiple Industry verticals will help further bolster our ability to deliver cutting-edge services and solutions to our clients across the globe."

- Sandeep Kalra

Executive Director and CEO, Persistent Systems

"Businesses, more than ever before, need to embrace Digital Engineering and technology capabilities to establish superlative customer experiences and drive competitive advantage. The opportunity across industry verticals is tremendous and requires advanced expertise, something that Persistent has in abundance. I am thrilled to be joining Persistent and its strong leadership team at this exciting juncture and I look forward to bringing my industry experience to the team."

- Suresh R Prabhu

Chief Delivery Officer for Industry Verticals, Persistent Systems

