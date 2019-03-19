Sureshot Partners With Scaleworks To Continue Rapid Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and MCKINNEY, Texas, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After experiencing two consecutive years of record growth, Sureshot, a martech solutions company, has received financing from Scaleworks, a B2B SaaS investment organization, to fund its next phase of growth.

A pioneer in the martech solutions industry, Sureshot provides marketing software for a diverse roster of customers charged with leading marketing operations. The company's recent launch of Command, a data-driven marketing dashboard, and Activate, a cross-channel campaign personalization tool, have led to a significant increase in sales for the company and subsequent growth. In fact, hiring is expanding at its Charlotte, NC and McKinney, TX locations.

Sureshot's founder and CEO, David York, said, "I think one of the main reasons we are growing at such an accelerated pace is that we have remained focused on solving the business and technical problems that marketing operations' teams encounter on a daily basis. CMOs aren't looking for another tool to integrate, they are looking for answers that enable them to do what they need to do quickly and efficiently. That's our sweet spot, and it's why our solutions resonate."

"Since the formation of Sureshot in 2015, we have been fortunate enough to reach our financial milestones without requiring outside capital," said President and COO, Chris Williams. "Given the success we've had over the past two years, we felt like we had removed the capital risk associated with building a SaaS platform and we were curious about the emerging venture finance category. We met with several firms and it was clear after the first meeting with John Gallagher at Scaleworks, that their approach of 'lending through the lens of the entrepreneur,' was exactly what we were looking for," added Williams.

Gallagher, a director at Scaleworks with expertise in venture finance, said, "We launched our Venture Finance arm to solve for a void in the market: providing capital to growing SaaS companies that have reached $100,000 in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) with entrepreneur-friendly terms and conditions. Sureshot demonstrated that they knew their market, were solving complex problems and had their business well-positioned for continued growth. We are looking forward to watching them capitalize on the growing market for marketing operations solutions."

ABOUT SURESHOT

Sureshot's marketing technology solutions enable you to optimize marketing operations and enhance the customer experience by tapping into the power hidden within your data. Designed to drive revenue and foster growth, Sureshot's integrated martech tools improve data quality and provide access to insights that enhance targeting and lead to compelling campaigns that deliver results. www.sureshot.io

ABOUT SCALEWORKS

Scaleworks is an investment organization that acquires B2B SaaS companies through its Venture Equity program, while also providing Venture Finance loans for growth funding. Strategic and growth-focused, Scaleworks supports SaaS companies on the cusp of greatness via a proven and tactical approach that positions companies from $4 to 10M in size to scale to $20M and beyond. www.scaleworks.com

