SureStay Hotel Group® #1 in J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Among Economy Hotel Chains

PHOENIX, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) celebrates its continued dedication to guest satisfaction, announcing today that SureStay Hotel Group* has been named #1 in the economy segment in the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. The brand achieved the highest score in the segment across six critical factors including Reservations, Arrival/Departure, Guest Room, Service & Amenities, Hotel Facilities, and Cost & Fees.

"It is an honor to be recognized for guest satisfaction by J.D. Power, and I am particularly proud that SureStay Hotel Group is the highest ranked in the economy segment," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer for BWHR. "For nearly 75 years BWHR has placed significant importance on the guest experience. I am pleased to see our commitment to caring, compassion and service reflected in our brands through this noteworthy accolade. As we look to the future of travel and begin welcoming guests back to our hotels, we will continue to make customer care a top priority."

Launched in October 2016, SureStay Hotel Group is already celebrating more than 190 properties in North America and over 340 properties globally, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the hotel industry today. The group is comprised of four unique brands: SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM, offering guests a variety of options across the economy segment. The brand is known as a trusted and respected lodging option among travelers, boasting an average TripAdvisor rating of close to 4. SureStay properties offer travelers consistent and quality levels of comfort, cleanliness, and a service guarantee, all at an affordable price.

"SureStay Hotel Group has solidified BWHR as a global leader in the economy segment," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of BWHR. "In a short span of time, SureStay Hotel Group has experienced tremendous growth around the world, bringing the best in service and value to our guests. Beyond the brand's offerings and remarkable growth, it is the commitment of our hotel owners who are driving the success of SureStay Hotel Group as an industry leading brand."

The SureStay Hotel Group brand has garnered significant interest among developers in the economy market because of its competitive fee structure and access to BWHR's powerhouse brand. Every SureStay hotel is provided unparalleled systems and support and is on-boarded with access to BWHR's award-winning website, global partnerships and sales team, and state-of-the-art revenue management system. Hotels also have access to a revenue manager to maximize revenue and reduce operating costs. SureStay Studio will benefit from BWHR's reputation for providing superior guest service and will have access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® program, which contributes nearly 50% of gross room revenue to hotels.

With a strong global and North American pipeline, SureStay Hotel Group shows no signs of slowing down and continues to deliver exceptional guest service. The brand is an example of BWHR's commitment to listening to guest feedback and using it to steer and implement change across each of its brands. In doing so, BWHR has driven improvements across all properties in areas like cleanliness of rooms, a caring staff attitude and working order of room amenities. BWHR continues to celebrate the valued guests who have been with the brand throughout its evolution, and will continue solidifying its position as a go-to travel solution for guests across all segments.

For more information on SureStay Hotel Group, please visit SureStayDevelopers.com.

For more information on Best Western Hotels & Resorts, please visit BestWestern.com.

For more information about the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study, please visit jdpower.com/awards.

*SureStay Studio was not included in the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study; therefore, for the purpose of this announcement, SureStay Hotel Group refers to SureStay, SureStay Plus and SureStay Collection.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com , www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestaydevelopers.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

