Surety One, Inc. and CEO Challenge Hunger in Mississippi

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to national statistics collected in January of the present year, twenty-nine million families have reported that they have not had enough food to eat within the last seven days (Household Pulse Survey). The figure represents almost five times the reported food instability percentage reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture prior to the pandemic. Adults in households with children were many times more likely to report lack of sufficient food. Per population, Mississippi is the most affected state in the United States. With the exception of the District of Columbia, Mississippi suffers the highest rate of nourishment insecure children...by far.

"In the richest country in the world, it's disgraceful that any child goes hungry.", Constantin Poinexter, CEO

On the 26th of January, Surety One, Inc. delivered a monetary gift to the Mississippi Food Network to combat hunger and food insecurity affecting Mississippi families. Pursuant to Surety One, Inc.'s agreement with the Poindexter Surety charitable alliance, chief executive officer Constantin Poindexter doubled the corporate donation with his personal funds. In effort to draw attention to the current suffering of local families, Poindexter contacted the chief executives of Mississippi's ten largest privately held businesses and urged them to consider doing the same.

Said Poindexter, "It's unbelievable that in the most prosperous nation in the world that we have hungry kids. Nearly 75% of Mississippi children are eligible for free or reduced cost lunches which many can't obtain as a result of COVID-related school closures. Other than terminal illnesses it's hard to imagine many things more heartbreaking that kids going to bed hungry. It really is disgraceful. This food insecurity thing is going to be a pet project of our charitable work going forward."

Operating since 1984, the Mississippi Food Network distributes over 1.5. million pounds of food per month. It is one of the most efficient charitable delivery vehicles of its kind, boasting a delivery of ninety-five cents of each dollar donated, to food programs.

As a member of the communities that it serves, Surety One, Inc. contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, and less fortunate members of society. Surety One, Inc. is a supporter of the No Kid Hungry Foundation and the Feeding America initiative, and urges everyone to consider a donation to the cause of defeating food insecurity.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico and doing business in all fifty states, U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373-2804 or email [email protected].

