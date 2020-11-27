Surety One, Inc. Delivers a Special Thanksgiving to Families

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food insecurity is a fact. Time Magazine's Abby Vesoulis describes the catastrophic effect that the pandemic has had on already strained food banks and distribution services. "Before COVID-19 stripped people of their jobs, shuttered businesses and claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives, some 13.7 million U.S. families (10.5% of households) experienced food insecurity at some point in 2019. The pandemic has only made things worse. Researchers at Northwestern University estimate that food insecurity rates have more than doubled, now impacting as many as 23% of U.S. households this year." The number of American families reporting "going hungry" is 26,000,000. A heartbreaking statistic for Thanksgiving Day.

A Thanksgiving Blessing

"We have not lost our livelihood and we are not hungry. In fact, it's quite the opposite. My staff, and I personally, are incredibly blessed to have our daily bread so we happily assume our absolute responsibility to help alleviate this suffering. It's a disgrace that in the most advanced country in the world that people don't have food," says Constantin Poindexter, chief executive of Surety One, Inc.

On the 25th of November, Poindexter delivered over one hundred turkeys to the Salvation Army. The donation increased the foundation's food stock by over seven hundred pounds, right in time to provide many families with a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Persuading businesses and individuals to donate food is only part of the challenge facing charitable foundations and food banks. Distributing food with reduced staff and restricted physical contact in order to avoid COVID spread, has become a grave obstacle. Taking in to account the loss of a large portion of the Salvation Army's volunteer workforce and social distancing difficulties, Poindexter provided a monetary donation to support the distribution of the food gift.

Says Poindexter, "I am a firm believer in 'by the grace of Him go I'. I am deeply affected by the thought of hungry families, especially during the holiday season. The success that I enjoy and my ability to put food on my kids' table are incredible blessings which I don't take for granted. I am most especially thankful for my office Team that is instrumental in our success. In support the delivery this week, I also owe a debt of gratitude to the Gibbs Design crew that handled the logistics of moving a third of a ton of turkey."

As a member of the communities that it serves, Surety One, Inc. contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, and less fortunate members of society. Surety One, inc. is a supporter of the No Kid Hungry Foundation and urges everyone to consider a holiday donation to the cause of defeating food insecurity.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed in all fifty states, U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373-2804 or email [email protected].

