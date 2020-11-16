Surety One, Inc. Supports Caregivers on the Front Lines

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of almost every community across the nation. There are a lot of brave individuals risking their lives on the front lines of our fight against COVID-19. Employees of health care organizations, and more specifically those persons providing in-home care are at significant risk. To make a bad situation worse for these folks, many of them have been put out of work because they have been in close contact with a family member with COVID or cared for a person with COVID," says Constantin Poindexter, President and Chief Underwriter of Surety One, Inc.

Surety One, Inc. Supports Brave Health Care Professionals

"My Team offers a particular class of insurance product for which there is significant demand among health care professionals. Home health agency surety bonds and fidelity bonds for in-home care specialists are generally required in the course of these business operations. As of the 16th of this month we are waiving all fees and costs that might be associated with the underwriting and due diligence prior to issuing these policies. We generally cannot deviate downward on premiums without creating a compliance issue so in lieu of policy premium discounts we are enclosing with our bonds some small prepaid debit cards so that these folks can buy a couple of meals. I have also delivered a monetary donation to the The Nurses' House which supports R.N.s in financial need in the name of my Team at Surety One, Inc."

Per the Nurses' House, "Our mission is to provide short-term financial assistance to nurses in need as a result of illness, injury or disability. Many nurses need funds to help pay for such basic needs as rent or mortgage, health insurance or prescriptions. Some face imminent eviction." The members of Surety One, Inc. encourage everyone to consider supporting the laudable goals of this and other associations of health care professionals.

Says Poindexter, "Almost everyone is suffering and it is likely going to get much worse. A wise man once said, "What we have done for others remains and is immortal." We have a duty to contribute to the relief of those in need in whatever way in which we are able. We are very fortunate to be in a business that provides products that support these professionals and to make their lives a little easier in our own way."

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed in all fifty states, U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373-2804 or email [email protected].

