Surface Disinfectant Global Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.87%

The global surface disinfectant market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.87% during 2021-2027.

Surface disinfectants are used to sanitize or treat surfaces of medical equipment, floors, walls, and tabletops. They help inactivate pathogens, reduce the risk of spreading bacteria and maintain hygiene within the premises.

They are nowadays available in environment-friendly variants that are cost-effective, non-toxic, and easy to use. The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), which can be caused during the patient's stay at hospitals and related facilities, is positively influencing the demand for surface disinfectants around the world.



Surface Disinfectant Market Trends:

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a consequent rise in the number of people hospitalized and the mandatory usage of disinfectants implemented by governments of numerous countries are among the key factors driving the demand for surface disinfectants. These disinfectants assist in sterilizing medical equipment, facilities, and complete premises.

Additionally, there is a rise in the utilization of surface disinfectants in non-healthcare settings, such as homes, schools, gyms, and public places, to prevent the spread of the pandemic. In line with this, the increasing focus of employers to create a safe workplace is positively influencing the adoption of surface disinfectants to prevent the transmission of infection in the workplace and help employees return to work safely.

Apart from this, due to its non-toxicity and corrosive nature, they are employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for cleaning preparation areas, packing cases, and transport systems. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for packaged food products and the rising awareness about food safety, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of companion animals, coupled with the growing concerns among pet parents about their well-being, is anticipated to fuel the sales of surface disinfectants across the globe.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

Liquids

Wipes

Sprays

Others

Breakup by Composition:

Alcohols

Chlorine Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Peracetic Acid

Others

Breakup by Application:

In-house Surfaces

Instrument Disinfection

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Households

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global surface disinfectant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surface disinfectant market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composition?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global surface disinfectant market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Surface Disinfectant Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Composition



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company BASF SE

Betco

CarrollCLEAN

Ecolab Inc.

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Medline Industries Inc.

Metrex Research LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

STERIS plc

The Clorox Company

The Procter & Gamble Company.

