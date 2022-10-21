Surface Disinfectant Global Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.87%

Oct 21, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surface disinfectant market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.87% during 2021-2027.
Surface disinfectants are used to sanitize or treat surfaces of medical equipment, floors, walls, and tabletops. They help inactivate pathogens, reduce the risk of spreading bacteria and maintain hygiene within the premises.
They are nowadays available in environment-friendly variants that are cost-effective, non-toxic, and easy to use. The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), which can be caused during the patient's stay at hospitals and related facilities, is positively influencing the demand for surface disinfectants around the world.
Surface Disinfectant Market Trends:
The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a consequent rise in the number of people hospitalized and the mandatory usage of disinfectants implemented by governments of numerous countries are among the key factors driving the demand for surface disinfectants. These disinfectants assist in sterilizing medical equipment, facilities, and complete premises.
Additionally, there is a rise in the utilization of surface disinfectants in non-healthcare settings, such as homes, schools, gyms, and public places, to prevent the spread of the pandemic. In line with this, the increasing focus of employers to create a safe workplace is positively influencing the adoption of surface disinfectants to prevent the transmission of infection in the workplace and help employees return to work safely.
Apart from this, due to its non-toxicity and corrosive nature, they are employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for cleaning preparation areas, packing cases, and transport systems. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for packaged food products and the rising awareness about food safety, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of companion animals, coupled with the growing concerns among pet parents about their well-being, is anticipated to fuel the sales of surface disinfectants across the globe.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
- Liquids
- Wipes
- Sprays
- Others
Breakup by Composition:
- Alcohols
- Chlorine Compounds
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Peracetic Acid
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- In-house Surfaces
- Instrument Disinfection
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Households
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Betco
- CarrollCLEAN
- Ecolab Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Metrex Research LLC
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- STERIS plc
- The Clorox Company
- The Procter & Gamble Company.
