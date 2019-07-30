Surface Disinfectant Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Stringent Regulations for the Use of Surface Disinfectants, High Prevalence of Hais, Technological Improvements in Disinfectants

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (In-house, Instrument), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic, Research Labs) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface disinfectant market is projected to reach USD 1,252 million by 2024 from USD 837 million in 2019.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by factors, such as the high prevalence of HAIs and the implementation of favorable government initiatives & stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, the presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.



In this report, the surface disinfectants market is segmented on the basis of composition, type, application, end-user, and region.



The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Procter and Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Clorox Company (US), and Ecolab (US).

6 Surface Disinfectants Market, By Composition

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alcohols

6.2.1 Alcohols are Commonly Used to Disinfect the Surface of Medical Equipment

6.3 Chlorine Compounds

6.3.1 Chlorines are Inexpensive Disinfectants Which are Effective Against Most Microbes

6.4 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

6.4.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds are Highly Toxic and Less Effective as Compared to Chlorine Compounds

6.5 Hydrogen Peroxide

6.5.1 Hydrogen Peroxide is an Environmentally Safe Alternative to Chlorine-Based Bleaches

6.6 Peracetic Acid

6.6.1 Low Toxicity of Peracetic Acid is Driving Its Adoption in the Market

6.7 Other Compositions



7 Surface Disinfectants Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquids

7.2.1 Liquid Disinfectants Hold the Largest Market Share Due to Its Abundant Use for In-House Surfaces

7.3 Wipes

7.3.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compound-Based Wipes

7.3.1.1 Their Wide Range of Activity has Ensured High Adoption Among End Users

7.3.2 Alcohol-Based Wipes

7.3.2.1 Alcohol-Based Wipes are Used to A Greater Extent for Equipment Disinfection

7.3.3 Other Wipes

7.4 Sprays

7.4.1 Sprays are Used to A Lesser Extent Due to Their Low Success Rates and Formation of Aerosols



8 Surface Disinfectants Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 In-House Surfaces

8.2.1 High Prevalence of Hais is Driving the Use of Surface Disinfectants for In-House Surfaces

8.3 Instrument Disinfection

8.3.1 Single-Use Wipes are Increasingly Being Used for Instrument Disinfection

8.4 Other Applications



9 Surface Disinfectants Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Settings

9.2.1 High Prevalence of Hais Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants in Hospitals

9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.3.1 Demand for Cleanrooms for Sample Analysis Will Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Rising Biotech and Pharma Investments Will Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.5 Research Laboratories

9.5.1 Need for Clean and Sterile Research Environments is Driving Demand for Disinfectants



10 Surface Disinfectants Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 High Prevalence of Hais to Drive Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Dominated the European Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Favorable Demographics Will Support the Use of Surface Disinfectants in France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 High Prevalence of Hais Driving the Demand for Surface Disinfectants in the UK

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Increase the Number of Hospitalizations in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Large Number of Healthcare Service Programs are Increasing Awareness Regarding Hais and the Use of Surface Disinfectants in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.3.6.1 Increasing Demand for Healthcare Services and Growing Awareness About the Use of Surface Disinfectants to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Well-Developed Healthcare System and Universal Healthcare Reimbursement Policy are Expected to Drive Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increasing Awareness and Better Regulations for Infection Control Driving the Market

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Increasing Awareness and Government Initiatives for Infection Control Will Boost the Market

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 High Prevalence of Hai to Drive Market Growth

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Increasing Awareness and Focus on Improving Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth



