Surface Disinfectant Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine, Quaternary Ammonium), Type (Liquid, Wipes, Sprays), Application (Surface, Instrument), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The Rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants, rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The alcohol segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by composition segment, in 202

Based on composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohol, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. The alcohol segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.

Liquid segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the highest growth rate of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants.

The surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by application segment, in 2020

Based on application, the market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2020, surface disinfection accounted for a larger share of the market, mainly due to the rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.

The hospital settings segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by end-user segment, in 2020

Based on end users, hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2020, hospital settings accounted for a larger share of the surface disinfectant market, mainly due to the rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.

North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectant market



The global market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 2020. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.

The major players operating in this surface disinfectant market are 3M (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), Ecolab (US), Steris (US), The Clorox Company (US), Diversey Holdings LTD. (US), Cantel Medical (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley (Australia), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada), PDI, Inc. (US), Becto, Inc. (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec, Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US).

