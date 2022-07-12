Surface Disinfectants Market Size to Grow by USD 999.69 million, Increasing Number of Health Issues Because of HAI - Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface disinfectants are chemical substances that are used to clean hard surfaces such as floors, walls, and countertops, as well as soft surfaces such as rugs, carpets, and drapes. They resist and kill pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi.
The surface disinfectants market size is expected to grow by USD 999.69 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Read the report with TOC on "Surface Disinfectants Market Analysis Report by Type (liquids, sprays, and wipes), Product (hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, chlorhexidine gluconate, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts, 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot
The increasing number of health issues because of HAI is driving the growth of the surface disinfectants market. Urinary tract infections and lung infections are some of the common types of HAI. These infections are caused by pathogens, which are transmitted directly from person to person through contaminated food and water, used surgical equipment, contaminated healthcare products, and shared surfaces. In addition, the rate of transmission of HAI is increasing due to improper and extensive use of antimicrobial agents and disinfectants in hospitals. However, hospitals and healthcare institutions focus on cleanliness and disinfection to prevent infections. Thus, the rising focus on protecting patients from HAI has resulted in a rise in the demand for surface disinfectants. This rise in demand will drive the surface disinfectants market growth during the forecast period.
The liquids segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Salmonella and E. coli are infectious pathogenic organisms and thrive in moist places. These organisms can be killed with the help of antibacterial agents such as liquid disinfectants. Liquid disinfectants purify drinking water and are also used for cleaning walls, floors, and kitchen countertops. Innovations such as the development of improved fragrances and colors fuel the consumption of liquid surface disinfectants. Such factors will drive the surface disinfectants market growth during the forecast period.
North America will account for 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by factors such as the increasing expenditure on healthcare services. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the surface disinfectants market in North America.
|
Surface Disinfectants Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 999.69 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 64%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Corp., Acuro Organics Ltd., BASF SE, CarrollCLEAN, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Hillyard Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Medline Industries Inc., Multi-Clean, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Solvay SA, STERIS Plc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tristel Plc, Unilever PLC, and Whiteley Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
