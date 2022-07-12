Surface Disinfectants Market Size to Grow by USD 999.69 million, Increasing Number of Health Issues Because of HAI - Technavio

Make use of the insights and analysis provided by Technavio for effective decision-making. Download a Sample Report

Market Driver

The increasing number of health issues because of HAI is driving the growth of the surface disinfectants market. Urinary tract infections and lung infections are some of the common types of HAI. These infections are caused by pathogens, which are transmitted directly from person to person through contaminated food and water, used surgical equipment, contaminated healthcare products, and shared surfaces. In addition, the rate of transmission of HAI is increasing due to improper and extensive use of antimicrobial agents and disinfectants in hospitals. However, hospitals and healthcare institutions focus on cleanliness and disinfection to prevent infections. Thus, the rising focus on protecting patients from HAI has resulted in a rise in the demand for surface disinfectants. This rise in demand will drive the surface disinfectants market growth during the forecast period.

Major Surface Disinfectants Companies

3M Co.

Co. BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Solvay SA

STERIS Plc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Surface Disinfectants Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Liquids - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sprays - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wipes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Surface Disinfectants Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Hypochlorite - size and forecast 2020-2025

Quaternary ammonium compounds - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hydrogen peroxide - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chlorhexidine gluconate - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Surface Disinfectants Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The liquids segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Salmonella and E. coli are infectious pathogenic organisms and thrive in moist places. These organisms can be killed with the help of antibacterial agents such as liquid disinfectants. Liquid disinfectants purify drinking water and are also used for cleaning walls, floors, and kitchen countertops. Innovations such as the development of improved fragrances and colors fuel the consumption of liquid surface disinfectants. Such factors will drive the surface disinfectants market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by factors such as the increasing expenditure on healthcare services. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the surface disinfectants market in North America.

Surface Disinfectants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 999.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 64% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Acuro Organics Ltd., BASF SE, CarrollCLEAN, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Hillyard Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Medline Industries Inc., Multi-Clean, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Solvay SA, STERIS Plc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tristel Plc, Unilever PLC, and Whiteley Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

