Surface Haptics Markets, 2027

This report identifies the latest opportunities in surface haptics markets. Until recently the only widely used haptics effects have been vibration notifications and alarms in mobile electronics and the shaking of certain gaming accessories. This rudimentary haptics technology is being upgraded more sophisticated and powerful capabilities.
The surface haptics commercial issues discussed in this report include the following:
The emergence of entirely new features in mobile electronics. These might include virtual keyboards and buttons, virtual material textures and geographical topographies, customized multi-mode notifications and alerts, and more
Where the next opportunities for surface haptics will be found beyond its current use in consumer electronics. The report discusses how in the automotive sector surface haptics will not only improve convenience and comfort, but also enhance safety of driving by removing necessity to watch fingers when operating touch screen device. Haptics applications can be realized in the aerospace market through surface haptics-enabled touch screen interfaces and haptics-enhanced control stick. Other areas where there is commercial potential for surface haptics is in gaming, education, and healthcare and other forms of advertising
The evolution of the currently dominant mechanical surface haptic actuation as well entirely new actuation methods (like, electrostatic, ultrasonic, thermal, etc.) and haptics software libraries, to accommodate variety of haptic feedback modes and types: vibrations, forces and pressures.
Coverage of the report is international with a discussion of how surface haptics markets will evolve in the US, Europe and Asia. In addition, the report provides 10-year forecasts of surface haptics markets in volume and value terms with breakouts by application, technology and geography. The report will also review the activities of leading firms active in the surface haptics space. These companies already include big names such as Apple, Google, Sony, Nokia, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Bosch, Kyocera, and Fuji Xerox, as well as startups and major universities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter One: Introduction
1.1. Objectives and scope of this report
1.2. Methodology of this report
1.3. Plan of this report
Chapter Two: Surface Haptic phenomena: mechanisms and technologies
2.1. Haptic Sensing
2.1.1. Mechanical sensations (Kinesthetic and Cutaneous)
2.1.2. Thermal sensations
2.1.3. Haptic systems requirements
2.2. Types of haptic devices: 3D (wearable/graspable/grounded/mid-air) and 2D (surface haptics)
2.3. Surface haptics actuation technologies:
2.3.1. Electro-tactile
2.3.2. Thermal
2.3.3. Mechanical
- Pin arrays
- Deformable surfaces
- Shape memory materials
- Rheological materials
- Electroactive Polymers (EAP)
- Microfluidic
- Particle jamming
- Moving overlays
- Inertial/Electromagnetic (ERM & LRA)
- Electrostatic vibration & adhesion
- Ultrasonic vibration
- Acoustic vibration (bending waves)
2.4. Comparison between major surface haptic technologies
2.5. Key points from this chapter
Chapter Three: Ten-year forecasts of surface haptics in major applications
3.1. Automotive HMI
3.2. Airspace HMI
3.3. Mobile electronics (smartphones, smartwatches)
3.4. Computer monitors (consumer, industrial, medical)
3.5. TVs
3.6. Medical
3.7. Gaming
3.8. Digital signage/advertising
3.9. Arts (virtual music instruments)
3.10. Education
3.11. Analysis of Surface Haptics market by key countries and regions
3.11.1. China
3.11.2. Taiwan
3.11.3. Japan
3.11.4. Korea
3.11.5. North America
3.11.6. Western Europe
3.12. Key points from this chapter
Chapter Four: Profiles of Key Players
- Actronika
- AITO BV
- Apple
- Bayer Material Science
- Bosch (Germany)
- CHROME Lab
- Continental
- Disney Labs
- Esterline-Pacinian
- Fuji Xerox
- Hap2U/LETI
- Immersion Corp/SMK
- Innovasonic
- KAIST
- KUTE
- Microsoft
- Nanoport
- Nidec Corp
- O-film
- Quad Industries
- Senseg
- Sony
- Texas Instruments
- Visteon
