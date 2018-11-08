Surface Mount Switch Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface Mount Switch Market (Product - Ultra-miniature Surface Mount Toggle Switch, Ultra-miniature Surface Mount Pushbutton Switch; Application - Industrial Control, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026



Surface Mount Switch Market - Overview



This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.



The report covers all the trends and technologies that play a major role in the growth of the surface mount switch market over the forecast period.It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.



The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale.



Furthermore, prominent countries/sub-regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global Surface Mount Switch Market: Overview

The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global surface mount switch market.Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Surface Mount Switch Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global surface mount switch market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on different segments classified based on product and application. Based on product, the surface mount switch market has been segmented into ultra-miniature surface mount toggle switch and ultra-miniature surface mount pushbutton switch. byThe surface mount switch segment is expected to expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of application, the surface mount switch market has been classified into industrial control, medical, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and others.



Global Surface Mount Switch Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases and market reports, and Factiva.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with end-use participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook.They help us validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



They also help develop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.



Global Surface Mount Switch Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players, including NKK Switches Co. Ltd., C&K Components, Omron Corporation, Hokuriku Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, E-Switch Inc., Honeywell International Inc.,Grayhill Inc., APEM Inc., and Bourns Inc. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative surface mount switches for consumers from a number of end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and medical, among others. For instance, in August 2018, C&K Components, a prominent provider of electromechanical switches, launched KSC PF switch. The product is an advanced switch solution for designers in the automotive and medical industries. It is compact, yet resilient to water ingress. These switches can withstand harsh environments, which makes them an excellent choice for the automotive and medical industries.



The surface mount switch market has been segmented as below:



Global Surface Mount Switch Market, by Product

Ultra-miniature Surface Mount Toggle Switch

Ultra-miniature Surface Mount Pushbutton Switch



Global Surface Mount Switch Market, by Application

Industrial Control

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Others



Global Surface Mount Switch Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



