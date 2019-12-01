Surface Pro Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Surface Pro X, 7, 6, Surface Go & Book Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg
Here's a review of the top Microsoft Surface deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on Surface Pro X, Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 3 portable computers
Dec 01, 2019, 20:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Surface deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Retail Egg have found the best savings on Surface Pro, Surface Go and Surface Book laptop convertibles. Links to the best live deals are listed below.
Best Surface deals:
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
- Save up to $500 on Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 2, Surface Go & gaming PCs
- Save up to $857 on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $359.99 on the Surface Pro 7 and type cover bundle deals at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - the ultra-light and versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale at the Microsoft online store
- Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft store
- Save up to $500 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store
- Save up to $150 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store
- Save up to 65% on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7 and Pro X
- Check out the full range of Microsoft Surface devices on sale at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apart from Windows, Microsoft is also known for the Surface range of laptops. The newer version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, packs a 10th generation Intel Core processor and USB-C connectivity. The Microsoft Surface Pro X features a more premium build but the Microsoft Surface Book 2 has a detachable screen. While the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is smaller, the Microsoft Surface Go is even more so and the most affordable.
Each Microsoft Surface device has its pros and cons but there's sure to be a model to suit every user. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a good pick for mainstream designers while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is suitable for casual users. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is an ideal travel companion although the Microsoft Surface Go is more compact and affordable. The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is best for video editing while the older Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is still reliable.
