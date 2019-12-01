Surface Pro Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Surface Pro X, 7, 6, Surface Go & Book Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Surface deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Retail Egg have found the best savings on Surface Pro, Surface Go and Surface Book laptop convertibles. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Apart from Windows, Microsoft is also known for the Surface range of laptops. The newer version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, packs a 10th generation Intel Core processor and USB-C connectivity. The Microsoft Surface Pro X features a more premium build but the Microsoft Surface Book 2 has a detachable screen. While the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is smaller, the Microsoft Surface Go is even more so and the most affordable.

Each Microsoft Surface device has its pros and cons but there's sure to be a model to suit every user. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a good pick for mainstream designers while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is suitable for casual users. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is an ideal travel companion although the Microsoft Surface Go is more compact and affordable. The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is best for video editing while the older Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is still reliable.

